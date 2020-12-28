Falcons Fans Want Ex-Washington QB Dwayne Haskins

Head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team decided to move on from quarterback Dwayne Haskins and released the former first-round pick on Monday.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” Rivera said in a statement. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go out separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

Haskins Was Trouble This Season

Haskins started the season as Washington’s starting quarterback but when the team continued to lose, he was benched and Kyle Allen and Alex Smith took over. It obviously didn’t sit well with Haskins. His first game benched he violated COVID-19 protocols by having someone visit him at the team’s hotel.

When both Allen and Smith were injured, Haskins got another shot at starting but, the team lost again. They didn’t seem to bother Haskins who went to a party and was seen at a strip club without a mask.

When pictures surfaced the internet, Haskins was fined $40,000 and lost his spot as a team captain for violating protocol. Washington didn’t release him as they needed a starting QB for their make-it-or-break-it game vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Haskins started on Sunday but was soon benched after a poor start completing 50% of his passes and throwing two interceptions. Washington put in their fourth-string and ultimately lost to Carolina 20-12.

Haskins’s twitter is now private but he took full responsibility for his actions and reasoning behind why he was released .

“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end,” Haskins tweeted. “I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

Falcons Are High On The Waivers

Haskins, who is 23-years-old, will now go through the waivers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, if a team decides to claim him, then they will be obligated to take on his contract which is worth $4.2 million for the next two years.

Also, the team would need to pay Haskins’s Week 17 salary of $67,665.

With how poorly the Falcons have been this season and with losing on Sunday, the Falcons are pretty high on the waivers which means, it would be easy to snag him. That is, of course, if the Colts, Patriots, or Jets don’t get to him first.

Haskins seems to cary a lot of baggage with him but he has the athleticim to really thrive elsewhere if he can get his attitude under control. Several Atlanta Falcons fans are hoping its in Atlanta.

Falcons Fans Want Dwayne Haskins

Following a brutal lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, Falcons fans are pretty fed up for the most part and will take what they can get, including Haskins.

ATLANTA Falcons please pick up Dwayne Haskins — Im good and blessed (@eljaygrayson) December 28, 2020

@AtlantaFalcons need to claim @dh_simba7 let him develop for a couple years he could be the QB of the future for my beloved Falcons — Terence Grimmett (@TBONEGRIMMETT) December 28, 2020

Calling it now: Dwayne Haskins to the Atlanta Falcons — Kevin (@AndreskParnell) December 28, 2020

Dwayne Haskins has been released by Washington, can the Atlanta Falcons take him? I want Dwayne Haskins with the Atlanta Falcons as their new Quarterback pic.twitter.com/cxwt2PpRGZ — 🇩🇪Devin🇩🇪 (@DevinHagarty2) December 28, 2020

@AtlantaFalcons the homie Matt Schaub is gettin old and @dh_simba7 might lift this Vick curse — itzTIGΞR (@itzTIGERmusic) December 28, 2020

Haskins wouldn’t start over Matt Ryan, but he could be a step up from Matt Schaub and would have two veteran mentors to guide him in the right direction.

