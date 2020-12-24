Falcons Linked To Ohio State QB in Latest Mock Draft

After another disappointing season and officially out of the playoffs, all the Falcons have left to look forward to is the 2021 NFL Draft.

There are still two weeks left in the regular season, but for now, the Falcons are set to pick at No. 5 and if they lose their final contests, they could get even closer to No. 1 overall.

In the latest Draft Wire mock draft, the Falcons are projected to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Justin Fields is considered to rank among the top three quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence should take No. 1 overall and then Fields or BYU’s Zach Wilson will be selected after him.

Justin Fields’s Scouting Report

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 223 Lbs

Year: Junior

Fields and the Buckeyes face a tough task in two weeks when they take on Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers on New Year’s Day for a shot at the National Championship game. If Falcons fans want something else to look forward to, this will be a must-watch game.

Fields will always be the “one that got away” from the Georgia Bulldogs, who Fields played for before entering the transfer portal to OSU.

Fields, a native of Georgia, and only playing six games this season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Fields has thrown for 1,521 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions.

Fields’ athleticism can be compared to NFL stars Russell Wilson or Dak Prescott, as noted by NFL Media analyst and ex-NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah. At 6-foot-3-inches and 223 pounds, Fields is built similar to Prescott who stands at 6-foot-2-inches and 238 pounds. Like both Prescott and Wilson, Fields is a dual-threat quarterback who can throw on the run and scramble for positive yards.

Another Possible QB for Atlanta

Another QB Atlanta has been linked to is Florida Gators star, Kyle Trask.

The Gators have been thriving this season, thanks to Trask. Florida’s signal-caller has 43 touchdown passes on the season and has thrown for at least 3 scores in all of this season’s games. Trask has 4,125 yards through the air and five interceptions.

According to Bleacher Report, the 6-foot-5-inch, 240-pound Texas native is compared to a “thicker Matt Ryan.” More recently, he has been compared to Bengals QB Joe Burrow and he has already posted better numbers this season than 2020’s first overall draft pick.

Trask definitely has the physical size that teams desire, with enough pocket presence mixed with mobility to make it in the big leagues.

