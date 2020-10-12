Falcons Officially Fire Coach Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff

Well, it’s official. After an atrocious 0-5 start to the season, the Atlanta Falcons have fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

ESPN’s confirmed the news just a few hours after several accusations spread.

Falcons officially announce Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff have been fired. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) October 12, 2020

The Falcons haven’t had an 0-5 start since 1997.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

It’s Surprising, Yet Not Surprising

If you’re an Atlanta fan, you probably didn’t think Arthur Blank would actually do it so it was a bit surprising to actually see and hear, but it also wasn’t surprising at all.

Falcons fans definitely saw this coming even after just Week 4 in an embarrassing loss to the Packers on Monday Night Football.

Dan Quinn needed to turn the team around by Week 4 but failed to. Still, Blank gave him another chance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

I am by no means making no excuses for them, but the Falcons played without star receiver Julio Jones and star defender Grady Jarrett against Carolina. Atlanta’s so-called “revamped” defense was also nowhere to be found today as injuries took over.

The Falcons defense gave up a total of 312 yards and allowed Teddy Bridgewater to complete 74% of his passes. On a day the Falcons needed to pressure the most and at least look like they were trying to save Quinn’s job, they didn’t.

Who Will Take Over?

In this moment, the Falcons don’t have a plan for an interim head coach, but reports are pointing towards defensive coordinator Raheem Morris which makes sense. For now, Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay will take resume day-to-day oversight of football operations. An interim head coach is expected to be announced by Oct. 12, according to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. McClure also said that Thomas Dimitroff’s current responsibilities will be handled by current members of the football operations staff for the remainder of 2020.