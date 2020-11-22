Falcons Promote Third QB to Active Roster

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Saturday that third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert has been designated a COVID-19 flex to their active roster for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

We have flexed QB Kurt Benkert to the active roster. 📝 – https://t.co/bbId0u4aw4 pic.twitter.com/gsF26ZnSjY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 21, 2020

This will be the first time this season that Benkert has been called up to the 53-man roster for a game, but the Falcons have protected him on the practice squad every week throughout the year, so this was bound to happen. Benkert has been with the team since 2018 when he signed as an undrafted college free agent out of Virginia with Atlanta.

It’s safe to say, Benkert has been waiting for this day.

God is Good ❤️ https://t.co/vbiNfvLxT8 — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 21, 2020

His luscious locks are looking good too.

There are no injuries with Matt Ryan or Matt Schaub, so Benkert will slide in at number three on the depth chart.

Benkert Kept Positive Mindset After Season-Ending Injury

Benkert injured his foot last year which caused him to miss the season. However, last year wasn’t the first season-ending injury for him, quite frankly it wasn’t the worst for him either.

During his collegiate career, Benkert was set to become the starting quarterback for East Carolina University. Then he tore his ACL a week before the season opener—an injury that would change his career’s path forever.

Through both injuries, Benkert continued to stay positive through the recovery process.

“The one in college was the hardest one because there’s so much uncertainty as a college player, you don’t know”, Benkert told Heavy.com. “Is this going to affect me getting into the NFL? How are people going to view me? You start thinking to yourself, are you injury prone? That was kind of just a freak injury.

“The one in the preseason (2019) I got tackled wrong and there was nothing I could do. But a non-contact injury (ACL) is a little scary. But knock on wood I haven’t had anything like that happen since so it’s been good to kind of get over that hump. I know that if I get injured again later on down the line, I’m going to overcome it. So it’s not like it’s the end of the world. It was hard when I was young though.”

Drew Brees Ruled Out Sunday

In their win against San Francisco last week, Brees took a brutal hit from defensive end Kentavius Street, with eight minutes left on the clock in the second quarter.

Brees suffered a collapsed lung and a few broken ribs. The Saints put him on the injured reserve Saturday and he will return in three weeks.

This means backup Jamies Winston or Taysom Hill will start against the Falcons on Sunday. Current reports are saying that Hill, the third-string quarterback, will be the one to start since he received all the snaps in practice.

The Falcons could have called up Benkert incase the Saints blow it without Brees, giving the backups in Atlanta a chance to play.

