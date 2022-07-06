Falcons Fans React to Baker Mayfield-Panthers Trade

The NFC South is getting a new quarterback!

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

Mike Garafolo adds that Cleveland is picking up $10.5 million of Mayfield’s contract and Carolin will pay him $5 million. He adds that the former Browns’ No. 1 overall pick in 2018 has agreed to take pay, trimming $3.5 million off his 2022 base salary.

More: The #Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million this season, which means they trimmed over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space. The #Panthers will pay Mayfield ~$5 million. Mayfield agreed to trim ~$3.5 million off his base salary. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2022

The Browns take on the Panthers in Week 1.

Mayfield had initially asked for a trade after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Texans and gave him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract while in the midst of an investigation involving 26 sexual misconduct accusations.

Falcons Fans React to Baker Heading to the NFL South

The Atlanta Falcons, who also tried to trade for Watson, will now face Mayfield twice this season.

Here’s what some Falcons fans are saying:

“cool… Falcons run the NFC South,” via @ATLSportStan.

“Baker in the NFC South ..feels weird but I like it,” via @Kkramzz.

“We’re going to beat the hell out of scrubfield,” via @kingfred91.

“I’m not saying shit about Carolina getting Baker Mayfield cuz the Falcons would be the team to let him throw for 500 yards,” via @SwopeDza.

“I was all set to laugh at the Panthers trading their pocket change for Baker Mayfield, but I remembered that the Falcons are probably starting the season with QB that was benched for a guy that didn’t play QB until the end of his junior season,” via @ThadOchocinco.

“Falcons facing baker mayfield 2x a year… we going to the playoffs 😈😈😈,” via @Mommynufo.

“Browns fans were hospitable to us when we came to see Bake beat the Falcons in 2018. Im happy to return the favor. Welcome,” via @misskittyokc.

The Falcons take on Baker and the Panthers in Week 8 and Week 10 for Thursday Night Football.

Mayfield Was Ready to Move on From Cleveland

The NFC South is going to look a lot different this year with Baker to Carolina, Matt Ryan out of Atlanta and Sean Payton enjoying retirement.

Carolina weather is a lot different than Cleveland but Baker wouldn’t have had it any other way and was ready to move on.

“I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland,” Mayfield told reporters via the Akron Beacon Journal during his youth camp on June 28. “A lot of ups and downs and a ton of learning experiences I’ll forever keep with me. I have teammates and friends and relationships I’ll have with me for a lifetime. … The support staff in Cleveland, the people of Cleveland. It’s a great sports town. I’m thankful for it. There’s no resentment toward the city of Cleveland, by any means.”

Mayfield brings four seasons of experience with him to the Panthers. Through those four years, he has passed for 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns with a 61.6% completion rate.

He should be an upgrade from Sam Darnold who is still on the Panthers’ roster and a mentor for their freshly drafted rookie, Matt Corral.

