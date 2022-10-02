Falcons Fans React to Game-Winning Play vs. Browns

The Atlanta Falcons moved to 2-2 following a huge 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Cornerback Dee Alford made the game-winning play as he intercepted Jacoby Brissett’s pass with under a minute remaining.

Fans React to Alford’s Big Moment

After starting the season off with back-to-back losses, Falcons fans couldn’t be happier over back-to-back wins and Alford’s big play which called the game.

Per usual, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

“DEE ALFORD!!!!!!!!!!!!!! INTERCEPTION!!!!!! KEEP SHINING,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Dee Alford is the greatest and only Alford in the history of the Atlanta Falcons,” another fan said.

After logging his first NFL career touchdown, Alford will no longer go under the radar.

“Dee Alford has been such a good pick-up by TF. Needs to have his praises sung a little bit more!,” a fan tweeted.

However, Alford wasn’t the only defender to come up big for Atlanta. Before Alford’s, Jarrett sacked Brissett.

“That’s what I’m talking about!!! Grady sets it up with the sack and then the 1st pick ever for Dee Alford……Tough minded and impressive win. YES! I’m all in with this team” Steak Shapiro of Atlanta Eats chimed in.

But overall, the entire defense played well, holding the Browns to 20 points.

“Just brilliant from the defense. Grady Jarrett and Dee Alford with the game ending plays!,” another fan said.

This is the second-straight week that the Falcons ended the game with an interception play. Richie Grant did it last weekend to seal a Falcons’ win over Seattle.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons’ ground kept the team alive as they rushed 35 times for 202 yards with Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Cordarrelle Patterson splitting the carries.

Alford Turned His Dream Into a Reality

Alford, 24, joined the Falcons squad back in January following a very impressive 2021 season with the Winnipeg BlueBombers.

He helped the Bombers secure a back-to-back Grey Cup championship this past season and led the team with four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also finished the year recording 48 tackles and a forced fumble through 14 games.

Prior to joining the CFL, Alford played at a small NCAA Division II school, Tusculum University. The five-foot-eleven, 175-pound DB racked up 140 tackles, 10 interceptions and a school record of 40 pass break-ups.

As an underdog, Alford had to work extra hard to make it through final roster cuts during training camp and preseason.

He was quick to make a statement in Atlanta’s first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, leading the Falcons’ defense with eight tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup, which caught the attention of head coach Arthur Smith.

“He’s feisty, competitive,” Smith said via AtlantaFalcons.com “He came in here and I think gained 12-pounds in a couple of months and he just keeps getting better and better and he’s got to continue to do that.”

His hard work and competitiveness throughout the offseason ultimately earned him a spot on the 53-man roster.

“It’s a dream come true just being a part of the organization, but to actually make the 53-man roster, it means a lot”, Alford said last month. “It’s a goal that I had for myself and I achieved it. Now, I just have to move forward and continue to get better.”