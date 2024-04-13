Falcons Host Georgia Receiver for Pre-Draft Visit: Report

The Atlanta Falcons hosted University of Georgia wide receiver, Ladd McConkey, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. McConkey visited with the Falcons on April 12.

“#Georgia WR Ladd McConkey is visiting with the #Falcons today, after visiting with the #Browns recently, source said. Atlanta is one of 14 teams to do in-person work on the versatile WR. McConkey is an intriguing late 1st, early 2nd option.”

McConkey, who played three seasons at Georgia, averaged 15.9 yards per catch last season. His best season came in 2022, posting 762 yards on 58 receptions for seven touchdowns.

He played in just nine games last season due to a back injury.

In McConkey’s three seasons, he posted 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns on 119 receptions. The Falcons have improved their wide receiver room this offseason, signing Darnell Mooney and others. However, the Falcons are doing their due diligence on him after hosting him for an in-person workout and pre-draft visit.

Falcons Draft Needs

The Atlanta Falcons currently have eight draft packs with two being in the first two rounds. The Falcons hold the No. 8 pick in the first round and the No. 43 pick in the second round.

After signing Kirk Cousins, Terrin Waack, the Falcons digital team reporter, writes that he deserves more targets if he wants to succeed with the Falcons.

“For the most part, the Atlanta Falcons have restocked their wide receiver room through free agency, bringing in three new faces. That’s a step in the right direction. And yet, there are still more steps the Falcons can – and should – take before the new season begins.”

“Drake London was the only Falcons wide receiver retained from last season. Four is a fair number but still not enough. Kirk Cousins deserves more targets if he wants to thrive in Atlanta as the new quarterback.”

Waack then went on to list potential draft options, listing McConkey as one of six “Day 1 options.”

How McConkey Would Help the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons offense struggled in 2023, scoring the seventh fewest points per game at 18.9. Their offense struggled in large part due to their lack of a passing game, averaging just 207.3 passing yards per game, which ranked in the bottom half of the NFL.

While the addition of Cousins, who has thrown for over 4,220 yards in each of the last three full seasons he’s played, should help the Falcons passing game, adding McConkey could also give them another look.

Scott Carasik of Blogging Dirty viewed McConkey as someone who could help take the Falcons’ offense “to the next level.” Carasik lists McConkey’s strengths as separation, speed, and being a reliable target.

“Ladd McConkey is more than just a slot receiver as a prospect. He’s someone that could help the Atlanta Falcons offense take it to the next level.

“McConkey lines up all over the formation and would provide speed, separation and most importantly, a reliable target to add to the Falcons arsenal. The arsenal that already includes Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts can use more long-term talent on it. If the Falcons kept McConkey in Georgia, they wouldn’t regret it.”