Grady Jarrett, Falcons Fans React to Madden 23 Snub

Madden 2023 put some respect on some Atlanta Falcons players this year but they also sprinkled some disrespect, per usual.

In fact, the highly-touted video game released their top 10 defensive linemen ahead of the season on July 21 and left Falcons’ star defensive end, Grady Jarrett, off of the list.

Grady Jarrett & Fans React to Disrespectful Score

Both Jarrett and Falcons fans had something to say about Madden’s Top 10 list and Jarrett’s overall score of 85.

Fans replied to Madden’s tweet simpling asking where Jarrett’s name was:

Wtffff Grady Jarrett????? — ZAE⚡️ (@ZaeMcGuire) July 22, 2022

Grady Jarrett?!? — TheFatManBatMan (@TheFatManBatMa1) July 21, 2022

Grady Jarrett??? — Tommy B (@TommyB358) July 21, 2022

Others said a little bit more:

Grady Jarrett is a top 10 defensive lineman… and it’s not debatable — 🎡 (@ATLSportStan) July 21, 2022

But sadly, this is not the first time this has happened.

And of Course Grady Jarrett gets left outta every top 10 category on madden 😒 — ♊️🔥Retro Boomin 🔥♊ (@MasonDaGemini93) July 21, 2022

Jarrett was also left off of Madden 22’s top 10 defensive linemen list, even after finishing the 2020 season with a 90 overall rating and back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances.

And now it seems he’s ready to prove the game wrong once and for all.

“It became personal to me….,” Jarrett tweeted a few hours later following Madden’s tweet.

“It became personal to me….” — Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) July 22, 2022

Jarrett Remains a Valuable Asset to a Young Atlanta Defense

As a rookie, Jarrett saw action in 15 games and finished the season with 24 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack.

The following year, Jarrett played all 16 games, starting 14. He ended the 2016 season with 48 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, and three sacks. He also played a big part in the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI trip and Jarrett sacked Tom Brady three times to tie the record for most sacks in a single Super Bowl game.

He started all 16 games again in 2017, logging a career-high 55 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and four sacks. Jarrett managed to top those numbers in 2018 and finished the season with career-highs in both sacks and forced fumbles, with 6 and 3.

Ahead of the 2019 season, Atlanta placed the franchise tag on Jarrett and he signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension. That year, Jarrett logged his best year yet with a career-high 7.5 sacks and 69 tackles, along with 11 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles. He was also invited to his first Prop Bowl and named second-team All-Pro. He then earned his second Pro Bowl in 2020 after finishing the season recording four more sacks and 52 tackles.

Jarrett managed only one sack last season with 59 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. Despite a production decline in 2021, the Falcons signed the veteran to a three-year extension worth up to $51 million with $34.5 million in guarantees. He is now “stuck” in Atlanta until at least 2025.

Jarrett remains a valuable asset to a young Falcons defense and we should see a bounce back in his game with defensive coordinator Dean Pees planning to unfold 100% of his scheme this fall.

