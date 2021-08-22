Falcons Injury Report: HC Arthur Smith ‘Heartbroken’ for QB AJ McCarron

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their second 2021 preseason game vs. the Miami Dolphins with AJ McCarron as their starting quarterback.

However, he didn’t last as long as he did during his first debut against the Titans. In the second quarter of the Falcons’ 37-17 loss to the Dolphins, McCarron went down with a right knee injury.

AJ McCarron has a right knee injury and will not return. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) August 22, 2021

After the game, head coach Arthur Smith gave a discouraging update:

“I really feel for AJ McCarron,” Smith told reporters. “Any time something like that happens and it’s non-contact, it’s tough when you know what these guys put into it. I feel for AJ. We’ll obviously get the MRI to confirm but he’s heartbroken.

“He had bounced back and he was out there fighting, fighting for his team and trying to get the extra yards.”

McCarron’s non-contact when he handed the ball over to running back Qadree Ollison and soon grabbed his right knee. He attempted to hobble to the sidelines at first but didn’t make it their without the help of the medical team.

He finished the night early completing 3 of 6 passes for 43 yards with one run for seven yards.

Falcons Signed McCarron After Passing Up QB in Draft

The Falcons opted to not draft one of several top-tier rookie quarterbacks out of this year’s draft class and instead turned to veteran free agent, McCarron.

The Alabama product was originally a fifth-round draft selection by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft. Over the last 7 years, McCarron has spent time with the Raiders and Texans following his sting with Cincy.

He played last season as Deshaun Watson’s backup, appearing in just two games for Houston.

So far in his NFL career, McCarron has played in 17 games with four starts between Cincy Houston, and Oakland. He has completed 109 of 174 passes in his career for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Feleipe Franks Replaced McCarron

With Matt Ryan taking a rest day, McCarron was replaced by undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks, the only other quarterback the Falcons have on their roster.

Franks was set to split the game in half with McCarron but received extra 10 minutes for a chance to shine with the vet’s early exit.

He completed four of nine passes for 46 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception while also rushing three times for 32 yards. The Falcons offensive line, once again, struggled with pass protection and Franks was sacked four times.

“The one thing that Feleipe has shown is that he can extend plays,” Smith said. “I thought he threw the ball a little bit better tonight at times. Still got to push him where he’s had a lot of growth and will continue to grow.”

It’s hard to speculate prior to an MRI, but depending on how drastic McCarron’s injury is, the Falcons will need to sign another veteran backup–-but no worries, they’re always on the hunt for QBs.

“You’re always going to look to improve the team,” Smith said. “So we have to assess what the injury is. Until we get an MRI, you’ve seen things happen before and it’s quick. But any time, we’re always looking to improve the roster.

“If it long-term, sure, we’ll continue to look.”

