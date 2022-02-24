Falcons Hire Former Bears GM

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons added another former Chicago Bears employee to their staff by hiring ex-Bears general manager Ryan Pace.
Pace will serve the Falcons as a senior personnel executive, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Pace Reunites With a Familiar Face
Pace is no stranger to the Falcons’ front office after working with general manager Terry Fontenot in New Orleans for 13 seasons. However, after 15 total years with the Saints, Pace left to take the Bears GM job in 2015 where he was up until he was fired on January 10 following the 2021 season.
Chicago decided to move on from Pace after seven seasons as their GM and 48-65 while failing to record a playoff win. Despite some questionable draft picks he made with the Bears, Kevin Knight of The Falcoholic points out some good moves under Pace:
Pace also joins some other former Bears coaches in Atlanta, including offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, quarterbacks coach Charles London, running backs coach Michael Pitre and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino. Not to mention ex-Bears general manager Phil
Emery, whom Pace replaced in Chicago and is now also working as a senior personnel executive under Fontenot.
