Falcons Hire Former Bears GM

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons added another former Chicago Bears employee to their staff by hiring ex-Bears general manager Ryan Pace.

Pace will serve the Falcons as a senior personnel executive, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Falcons hired former #Bears GM Ryan Pace as a senior personnel executive. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 24, 2022

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Pace Reunites With a Familiar Face

Pace is no stranger to the Falcons’ front office after working with general manager Terry Fontenot in New Orleans for 13 seasons. However, after 15 total years with the Saints, Pace left to take the Bears GM job in 2015 where he was up until he was fired on January 10 following the 2021 season.

Chicago decided to move on from Pace after seven seasons as their GM and 48-65 while failing to record a playoff win. Despite some questionable draft picks he made with the Bears, Kevin Knight of The Falcoholic points out some good moves under Pace:

While Ryan Pace had a mixed draft history with the #Bears, he did sign some good free agents over the years. EDGE Robert Quinn

TE Trey Burton

WR Allen Robinson

DT Akiem Hicks — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 24, 2022

While the drafts were definitely a mixed bag, there were some notable hits. S Adrian Amos (5th round)

C/G Cody Whitehair (2nd)

S Eddie Jackson (4th)

RB Tarik Cohen (5th)

LB Roquan Smith (1st)

C/G James Daniels (2nd)

RB David Montgomery (3rd)

WR Darnell Mooney (5th) — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 24, 2022

Pace also joins some other former Bears coaches in Atlanta, including offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, quarterbacks coach Charles London, running backs coach Michael Pitre and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino. Not to mention ex-Bears general manager Phil

Emery, whom Pace replaced in Chicago and is now also working as a senior personnel executive under Fontenot.

READ NEXT: