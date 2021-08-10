Falcons’ Isaiah Oliver Snags Incredible One-Handed Interception [WATCH]

On Monday Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver made one of the most spectacular defensive plays yet seen in training camp. Quarterback Matt Ryan gunned a pass intended for rookie wide receiver Frank Darby, but Oliver was able to “rise up” (as the Falcons’ social media team put it), to snatch the ball out of the air with one hand. Better yet, after securing the interception he was able to maintain his balance and take the ball in the other direction:

‘Y’all See Oliver Intercepting the Ball, I See Ryan Throwing a Pick’

Judging from the reaction on social media, many Falcons fans chose to focus on the fact that Ryan threw an interception into double coverage—and not that Oliver made a spectacular catch. For example:

Y’all see Isaiah Oliver intercepting the ball, I see Matt Ryan throwing another pick 😞 — Houston Realtor 🔑 (@_Kiirko) August 9, 2021

Those fans won’t be happy to learn that Oliver’s highlight reel interception was one of a number of picks produced by the defense during Monday’s practice. Prior to his one-handed grab, Oliver tipped a pass into the arms of fellow cornerback Fabian Moreau. On another play, safety Jaylinn Hawkins tipped a ball to linebacker Mykal Walker.

The latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Arthur Smith: We Are Asking the QBs to ‘Push the Limits’

But according to Tori McElhaney of The Athletic, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith isn’t particularly worried about the team’s quarterbacks having some passes tipped and occasionally intercepted in training camp.

“There are things we are asking the quarterbacks to do that are pushing them,” Smith said. “In certain drills and parameters that we’re working on, we have to push the limits to see what we can do.

“The last thing Smith wants to see is ‘a bunch of easy check-downs,’” adds McElhaney. “So, understand that tipped balls or interceptions you see in the preseason are not always what they seem to be. None of those plays in Monday’s practice—regardless of flash—are going to keep Smith up at night.”

‘Oliver Actually Did Something Good????’

Meanwhile, getting back to the reaction to the interception on social media, there was a segment of Falcons fans who expressed surprise that Isaiah Oliver made a play.

Isaiah Oliver actually did something good???? — Chris Harvey (@iChrisHarv) August 9, 2021

Those fans can only hope that Oliver’s interception is a sign of things to come, as he hasn’t made many big plays since the Falcons selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 46 games (with 30 starts) he has 155 tackles (121 solo), but just one interception and 24 passes defensed, plus two forced fumbles and one sack. Presumably, he’ll be starting opposite last year’s first-round pick A.J. Terrell, who is “going to be special,” at least in the opinion of fourth-year Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage. If that turns out to be true and quarterbacks consciously avoid Terrell this season, Oliver could see a lot of passes coming in his direction.

Follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



Also Read:

• Falcons Waive Injured Wide Receiver, Activate Dante Fowler

• Falcons Sign Ex-Packers Wide Receiver, Place Tight End on Injured Reserve

• Falcons Lose Punter to Injury, Sign Ex-Georgia Bulldog

