Falcons Named Trade Fit for ‘Reliable’ Pro Bowl RB

Running the ball has become the defining feature of the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 NFL season. It’s a testament to the schemes of head coach Arthur Smith the Falcons are running the ball so well without a marquee name in the backfield.

Cordarrelle Patterson is the primary workhorse, but he’s been on injured reserve since Week 4. Patterson last played against the Cleveland Browns, and the Falcons could find his replacement by engineering a trade with the AFC North franchise.

One NFL writer believes the Falcons make sense for a Pro-Bowl, 1,000-yard rusher the Browns are expected to deal for as little as a fourth-round draft pick.

Falcons Natural Fit for Former NFL Rushing Leader

Few teams in the league are as running back-rich as the Browns, but a 2-5 record means plenty of assets could be available for trade. Kareem Hunt is one of the more trade-worthy candidates on the roster, and Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Rpt says the Browns are already talking to interested parties:

#Browns are listening to offers on RB Kareem Hunt, per a league source. @TheOBR — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 24, 2022

Those teams making calls are likely to be encouraged by a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that “Hunt is available for a fourth-round pick.” Fowler also noted how the structure of Hunt’s contract needn’t be an obstacle to getting a deal done: “Hunt’s $1.35-million salary is attractive; his $200,000 per-game roster bonuses are not. But the Browns could always restructure those bonuses into a signing bonus to make him more trade friendly.”

Trade-friendly terms ought to pique the interest of the Falcons, with Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News believing “at 3-4 with eyes on stealing the weak NFC South, they might want a more reliable backfield player for their super run-heavy offense under coach Arthur Smith.”

Hunt is an intriguing option, not least because of his history of high-level production. He led the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

Matching that production has been tough in a Browns ground attack led by Nick Chubb. Taking on a bigger role is likely why Hunt would welcome a trade.

Trade a Win-Win for Falcons

He might be splitting carries with Chubb, but Hunt is no weak link. Instead, the 27-year-old is a versatile playmaker with a nose for the end zone.

Hunt is averaging four yards on 66 carries this season and has already scored three rushing touchdowns, including this one against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7:

Kareem Hunt is in the end zone, touchdown Browns! #Browns pic.twitter.com/p8FAu080O2 — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) October 23, 2022

The Browns often turn to Hunt in goal-to-go situations. It’s one reason why he’s rushed for 16 touchdowns and caught seven others since moving to Cleveland in 2019.

Hunt’s receiving skills are among the best at his position in the league. He can take passes out of the backfield, line up in the slot or split out wide.

His latest scoring reception came from the fullback position against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1:

The Brown will often put Hunt in front of Chubb in the same backfield. It’s a ploy the Falcons could replicate with Hunt and Patterson. Hunt would also open up the playbook as a check-down option for Marcus Mariota, giving the struggling quarterback some easier reads and quicker throws.

As a runner, Hunt is quicker and more powerful than undrafted Caleb Huntley. He can also be used in more ways than fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier.

This trade would add an extra dimension to the strength of these Falcons, their running game. Hunt can offer Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone more scope to be creative with the offense, before eventually supplanting 31-year-old Patterson as Atlanta’s bell-cow back.