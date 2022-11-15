49ers Cut Former Falcons QB Kurt Benkert

Former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback, Kurt Benkert, was cut from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, November 15.

Benkert announced his release on Twitter:

“I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in Santa Clara.

“The journey continues,” he wrote.

Benkert joined the Niners back in September when they were in need of a third-string quarterback after losing starting QB Trey Lance to a season-ending injury.

What Benkert Was Up to Before Landing With the Niners

Before the 49ers, Benkert spent the 2021 season with the Green Bay Packers.

After getting cut by Green Bay in mid-June, Benkert waited by the phone, hoping another team would call.

It was 1 Week away from NFL kickoff and Benkert had yet to hear the phone ring. He did have a tryout with the Tennesee Titans in August, but nothing came about from it.

As he waited he continued to train and did consulting work for tech companies.

“I got a taste of life after football and it’s not so scary,” Benkert said after landing in San Francisco. “But at the same time, I missed the sh*t out of this and I’m happy to be back practicing, learning installs and going through the prep of it.”

Benkert is also a professional gamer, which has helped him throughout his NFL journey.

“I’m glad I started talking about my love for gaming after my rookie year,” Benkert tweeted one day before announcing his release. It’s honestly changed my life. I used to be afraid to tell people I play competitively bc I didn’t want them to think I cared any less about football.

“Gaming has always been another competitive outlet.”

While Benkert has for seasons under his belt, he has yet to play in a regular-season game. Hopefully, that changes down the road for him sooner rather than later.