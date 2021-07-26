Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Receives Highest Rookie Rating on Madden 22

Madden 22 released its top rookie ratings over the weekend with Atlant Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts respectfully earning the highest rating in this year’s class.

Pitts’ rating of 81 is even high than No. 1 overall draft pick, Trevor Lawrence whose rating of 78 is the second-highest.

Below are the rookie ratings revealed thus far:

Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts – 81

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence – 78

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle – 76

Denver Broncos CB Pat Surtain II – 76

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson – 75

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase – 75

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith – 75

Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell – 75

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance – 74

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields – 74

A rookie hasn’t been given a rating above 80 ahead of the season since Madden 19 was released and Indianapolis Colts’ guard Quentin Nelson received an 83.

Falcons’ former tight end Austin Hooper registered a high of 85 in Madden 20, but Pitts is projected to do even better.

The rest of the rookie class ratings have yet to be released.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Arthur Smith Called Pitts a ‘Unique Player’

There’s a reason that Pitts was the first non-quarterback to go off the draft board as can act as both a tight end and wide receiver.

But why did the Falcons go for another offensive weapon over Matt Ryan’s future successor?

Head coach Arthur Smith was recently a guest on “The Chris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman where explained why the Falcons took Pitts over anyone.

“Kyle is certainly a unique player,” Smith said. “They (Florida) played him all over the place. I was really impressed watching him, the film, what Dan Mullen did and how they used him at Florida. Because usually, you’re pretty skeptical when you see a tight end graded that high and you’re watching the film and doing your due diligence and you realize he’s a very unique player. He can do more than what a traditional tight end can do. We’ve got high expectations for him and he’s got the right mindset.”

Alongside Atlanta’s top wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, Pitts will be expected to help fill the void left by Julio Jones, who is now on the Tennessee Titans roster.

George Kittle on Pitts: ‘He’s Gonna Be Pretty Legit’

One of the league’s best tight ends, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, spoke to Heavy over the offseason and gave some raw thoughts on Pitts’ potential.

“I believe that he should have been drafted first overall, just for fun, because I think he’s probably the best athlete in the draft and he has been for a while,” Kittle told Heavy.

As a 6-foot-6, 245-pound TE with the lightning speed of a wide receiver, Pitts was deemed the 2021 draft’s unicorn by his former head coach Dan Mullen, as The Draft Network’s Trevor Sikkema revealed.

“I’ve talked to him a little bit over social media, but he seems like he has his head on straight. He’s got an unreal set of skills and I think he’s gonna be pretty legit out there. So, I’m excited to see him work and excited to see how his brain works. I think he’s gonna have a great rookie year, it’s going to be great.” Kittle said.