Falcons Urged to Make ‘Heavy Investment’ at Key Position

Despite being more competitive than expected, the 2-3 Atlanta Falcons still have a losing record five games into the 2022 NFL season. At least two writers believe they know where the problem lies.

Struggles at a key position are something the Falcons can no longer ignore. A limited starter won’t be able to “sustain success” if he only remains effective in one area of the game.

The solution is obvious. A “heavy investment” is needed at the pivotal spot on the roster, something the salary cap-rich Falcons will be able to afford in 2023.

‘Heavy Investment’ Needed to Replace One-Dimensional Starter

As part of a list of quarterbacks who need to be replaced next year, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski named Falcons’ starter Marcus Mariota. Sobleski explained how the Falcons can save money by ditching Mariota in the offseason: “His signing was seen as nothing more than a placeholder, and Atlanta can release its current starter next offseason and save $12 million.”

While Sobleski wants to see rookie Desmond Ridder, who impressed during preseason, take the field again, he ultimately believes “a heavy investment” is needed at quarterback. It’s a reasonable argument since adding a marquee player at football’s most important position is usually the quickest way for a rebuilding team to become a contender.

Desmond Ridder showed off his potential in his first NFL Preseason 👀 • 431 PASS YDS

• 3 PASS TD

• 58 RSH YDS

• 87.7 PASS RTG pic.twitter.com/Cq1CKEirOg — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 28, 2022

Quality quarterbacks don’t come cheap, but that needn’t worry the Falcons, according to Sobleski: “The Falcons currently own the league’s second-most salary-cap space for the 2023 season, per Spotrac. The financial flexibility will provide a clean slate for an organization that’s clearly in flux.”

That combination of ready and plentiful cash, along with a promising backup in Ridder, ought to make going all in for a franchise QB too tempting to pass on for the Falcons next year.

It’s not as if Mariota can’t hold down the fort until then, even though concern is growing about his one-dimensional style of play.

Falcons Not Getting a Complete Picture at QB

Like Sobleski, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin has doubts about Mariota’s long-term prospects as the starter. Specifically, Benjamin doesn’t think Mariota is offering enough as a passer: “Good for him, shepherding a surprisingly competitive Falcons team on basically his scrambling ability alone. But you just cannot sustain success in the NFL if you can’t move the ball through the air with confidence or accuracy.”

Mariota looked anything but a well-rounded quarterback during Week 5’s 21-15 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed just 14 of 25 passes for a mere 147 yards, while also taking five sacks.

Those numbers make for depressing reading, especially when you consider the Falcons have weapons in the passing game. Top draft pick Drake London is already a playmaker at wide receiver, while tight end Kyle Pitts is a matchup nightmare against most coverage. Sadly, both are going to waste, particularly Pitts, who only has 10 catches for 150 yards and no touchdowns.

Mariota’s problems with accuracy are summed up by these numbers from Jacob Gibbs of CBS Sports Fantasy:

Lowest 'off-target' rates through five weeks: 6% – Geno Smith

7% – Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Matt Ryan

8% – Kirk Cousins

9% – Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Joe Burrow Highest rates: 23% – Justin Fields

20% – Marcus Mariota

16% – Jameis Winston

15% – Jimmy Garoppolo — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) October 12, 2022

While he’s having his issues through the air, there’s nothing wrong with Mariota’s ability as a runner. He proved that with seven rushes for 61 yards against the Bucs.

Mariota running gives defenses something extra to think about, and the Falcons are wise to use his talents on the ground. He’s added a different element to the offense after replacing static Matt Ryan, once the franchise’s all-time passing leader was traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

The problem, as Nate Tice of The Athletic highlighted, is all that running takes a toll physically:

no QB takes harder bumps when sliding than Marcus Mariota pic.twitter.com/MS0EM7Vba4 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 12, 2022

No team wants to deal with injuries at quarterback, not even the Falcons, with their “54.5% run percentage, second in the NFL behind only the Chicago Bears,” per Garrett Podell of CBS Sports.

There are options for the Falcons to make a headline-grabbing QB change in ’23. Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Daniel Jones are on the list of signal-callers set to enter free agency, while Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis are the standouts among next year’s prospective draft class.