Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Fixed on Making Rookie Better

Even before the Atlanta Falcons drafted rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, veteran signal-caller Marcus Mariota had plans to make him [or whoever the team selected] better.

“If it’s not me, it’s okay too,” Mariota told Falcons’ top insider Steve Wyche back in April. “I’ve been in this situation before. It’s a ‘control what I can control,’ mindset. I have no ego. I can be an ear and listen. Teams are going to do what they’re going to do. If they do draft someone, I’ll give as much advice and knowledge as I can. If not, I’m ready to roll.”

He recently reiterated his goal to help Ridder and the Falcons team as a whole, instead of only focusing on himself, the way Titans’ QB Ryan Tannehill would.

“If you can help guys — especially the younger guys — out, it’s ultimately going to make your team better,” Mariota said on August 18, via ESPN.com. “So, I do whatever I can. I pass along as much information as I can to him, whatever he wants to absorb.”

Ridder Appreciates Mariota’s Advice

The jump from the college to NFL level isn’t easy and Mariota knows that since he’s been in Ridder’s shoes before.

When Tennesse drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2015, and he was forced into a starting role right away. He had two solid campaigns before injuries took control and he lost his job to Tannehill, which led him to fall into a backup role behind Derek Carr with the Raiders.

Now, he gets another shot at being a starting quarterback for Atlanta. But even knowing he’s not the Falcons’ long-term answer, isn’t going to stop him from helping Ridder and the rookie couldn’t be more appreciative of his help.

“When something’s not right and I know he’s been in that situation before and I just go and ask him, ‘OK, so coach said this, how do we really want it?'” Ridder said. “He comes back and gives me an answer and just makes things run more smoothly.”

HC Arthur Smith Not Taking It Easy on Ridder

After a solid debut in the Falcons’ win over the Lions in their preseason opener, Ridder showed off again with another great performance in the second exhibition game vs. the Jets––but penalties kept him from having a perfect game.

He finished the night 10-of-13 for 143 yards, but the Falcons had 13 penalties, which cost them 121 yards and head coach Arthur Smith was a happy camper.

“I’ll keep [what I said] behind closed doors, but there’s an expectation,” Smith said after the Falcons’ 24-16 loss to New York. “Don’t shoot yourself in the foot down there. It’s pretty good way to put it.”

Five penalties came during Ridders’ final drive in the first half.

“[Penalties] are critical,” Smith said. “A lot of lessons learned and I got high expectations for Desmond. So, we’re gonna be hard on Desmond because he’s a good player and he can take that kind of coaching. He understands we’re not waiting on him as a rookie. Like, we’re trying to speed him up. So, he made some good throws. There’s some things he’s got to clean up, especially in the operation.”

Ridder get will get one more practice game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 27 before the regular season kicks off.

