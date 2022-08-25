Mike Vick Reveals Why Falcons Will ‘Shock’ Doubters in 2022

There are a lot of Falcons doubters heading into the 2022 season but former Falcons quarterback, Michael Vick, is here to prove them wrong.

The legendary QB-turned-NFL analyst recently wrote a piece explaining why the Falcons are poised for success in 2022.

” wish that I would’ve said this when I was talking to the team, but I really feel like this is going to be a team that’s going to fly under the radar and shock some people,” Vick wrote for The 33rd Team.

😴 Veteran QB being slept on

💪 Tall and talented pass catchers

🤫 Quiet confidence After visiting the team’s practice, @MichaelVick thinks the #Falcons are set to surprise this season pic.twitter.com/ylZE6SIFT6 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 23, 2022

Vick Is Confident in Marcus Mariota Leading Atlanta

One of the reasons Vick is so high on Atlanta is because of their quarterback: Marcus Mariota.

While visiting the Falcons during training camp, Vick was able to get up close and personal with Mariota, which left a lasting impression:

“I had a chance to spend some time with Marcus Mariota. Arthur Smith was gracious enough to let me sit down with him and a have a chat. I feel like he’s ready to step into that role of being a leader and taking the next step on the field. Which means being a Pro Bowl-caliber player. “We expected that from Marcus and we thought he could give us that when he was in Tennessee. We have seen glimpses of it, and we know he has the potential to do a lot. “I’ve always been a big fan of his. These guys spent time together in Tennessee. Marcus knows the offense and has a great understanding of it. That means he can coach the guys around him as they go through this process, and it’s not all on Arthur Smith to try to bring each and every player along. Atlanta has a solid leader in Mariota who understands what that’s about, and how to make that happen.”

Other factors Vick pointed to included, Atlanta’s towering receivers, Cordarrelle Patterson‘s return, and new-found confidence on the defensive side of the ball.

“They have their leaders on offense,” Vick wrote. “They have a couple of leaders on defense and they have guys who know how to win. I think they feel good about being a team that can fly under the radar not being on the hot seat, and they can just play ball.”

Vick Singles Out Casey Hayward

Under his “final thoughts,” Vick singled out the Falcons’ addition of cornerback Casey Hayward.

“I think the addition to Casey Hayward was big! Casey is a veteran player,” he wrote. “He’s going to be able to show AJ Terrell some things. He’s been successful everywhere he’s been and I’ve liked him as a corner, I think he’s solid. It was really good to see him on the defense.”

Hayward, 32, spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders where he was able to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020 season. He started all 17 games and finished with an interception and nine passes defended, which was his most in a single season since 2017 when he logged a career-best 22 PD. His 46 tackles last season were also the most he had since 2018.

Coming to Atlanta, Hayward joined a relatively young secondary but is no stranger to being a mentor as he did the same in Vegas last season for rookie slot corner Nate Hobbs.

“I was standing on the sideline talking to a couple of people, and then I look up and I see Casey Hayward right there and it shocked me. Then I began to piece it all together, and I started seeing why this practice is going so amazing. I like this team to be able to fly under the radar and I’m super excited about the Atlanta Falcons,” Vick concluded.

