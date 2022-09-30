Browns vs. Falcons: Myles Garrett Remains Questionable

The Cleveland Browns could be without their top defensive end Myles Garrett on Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Garrett is dealing with a sprained left shoulder, strained right biceps, lacerated right wrist and ruptured blood vessel in his left eye following a single-car accident in his Porsche 911 Turbo on Monday.
The Browns star addressed the media on Friday for the first time since his accident.
“I think emotionally I’m pretty grounded with everything, I’ve put it behind me,” Garrett said. “Physically I’m still dealing with some of the injuries that came along with it but it’s really just a blur, it all happened pretty fast and sometimes, the last couple nights I’ve sat and thought about some of the different situations, scenarios, how it played out, but knowing that I can’t change the past, just got to keep moving forward and glad everyone’s all right.”
Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also questionable for Sunday as he is still dealing with a sprained ankle injury.
Cordarrelle Patterson Set to Play vs. Cleveland
As for Atlanta, their star running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, is the lone player listed as questionable for Sunday with a knee injury.
While Patterson’s status is up in the air, he remains certain that he will play on Sunday.
“I feel like I’m going to play every Sunday, no matter what the situation is,” Patterson told ESPN’s Michael Rothstein following Friday’s practice. “I plan on playing Sunday and we all know that’s the plan.”
Head coach Arthur Smith added that the team’s trainer will assess Patterson again on Saturday.
If Patterson is unable to play or handle a heavy workload, you can expect rookie running back Tyler Allgeier to take on a bigger role.
Falcons Week 4 Depth Chart
After losing back-to-back games in Weeks 1 and 2, the Falcons came up with a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
Now, Atlanta will take on the Browns on Sunday afternoon on their home turf for their Week 4 matchup.
Below is their official depth chart against Cleveland:
Offense
WR Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt
TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks
LT Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga
LG Elijah Wilkinson
C Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy
RG Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett
RT Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi
WR Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams
FB Keith Smith
QB Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder
Defense
DL Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne
DL Anthony Rush, Abdullah Anderson
DL Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell
LB Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman
LB Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski
OLB Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford
S Richie Grant, Erik Harris
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe
CB Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Dee Alford
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Avery Williams
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
READ NEXT: