Browns vs. Falcons: Myles Garrett Remains Questionable

The Cleveland Browns could be without their top defensive end Myles Garrett on Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Garrett is dealing with a sprained left shoulder, strained right biceps, lacerated right wrist and ruptured blood vessel in his left eye following a single-car accident in his Porsche 911 Turbo on Monday.

The Browns star addressed the media on Friday for the first time since his accident.

“I think emotionally I’m pretty grounded with everything, I’ve put it behind me,” Garrett said. “Physically I’m still dealing with some of the injuries that came along with it but it’s really just a blur, it all happened pretty fast and sometimes, the last couple nights I’ve sat and thought about some of the different situations, scenarios, how it played out, but knowing that I can’t change the past, just got to keep moving forward and glad everyone’s all right.”

Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also questionable for Sunday as he is still dealing with a sprained ankle injury.

Cordarrelle Patterson Set to Play vs. Cleveland

As for Atlanta, their star running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, is the lone player listed as questionable for Sunday with a knee injury.

While Patterson’s status is up in the air, he remains certain that he will play on Sunday.

“I feel like I’m going to play every Sunday, no matter what the situation is,” Patterson told ESPN’s Michael Rothstein following Friday’s practice. “I plan on playing Sunday and we all know that’s the plan.”

Head coach Arthur Smith added that the team’s trainer will assess Patterson again on Saturday.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) to me today – listed as questionable: “I feel like I’m going to play every Sunday, no matter what the situation is. I plan on playing Sunday and we all know that’s the plan.” HC Arthur Smith said he "looked good. They'll assess Saturday. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 30, 2022

If Patterson is unable to play or handle a heavy workload, you can expect rookie running back Tyler Allgeier to take on a bigger role.

Falcons Week 4 Depth Chart

After losing back-to-back games in Weeks 1 and 2, the Falcons came up with a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

Now, Atlanta will take on the Browns on Sunday afternoon on their home turf for their Week 4 matchup.

Below is their official depth chart against Cleveland:

Offense

WR Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt

TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG Elijah Wilkinson

C Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB Keith Smith

QB Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

DL Anthony Rush, Abdullah Anderson

DL Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell

LB Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman

LB Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford

S Richie Grant, Erik Harris

S Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe

CB Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Dee Alford

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Avery Williams

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams

