Falcons’ Sack Machine, Hall of Famer Dies at 77

Atlanta Falcons legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Claude Humphrey, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 3rd.

Claude was 77.

The Hall of Fame announced his passing the following day:

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Claude Humphrey,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “Known as a hard worker and a reliable teammate, Humphrey was always willing to help the team out wherever needed and knew success was achieved collectively. His humble spirit guided him on and off the field. Our thoughts and prayers are with Claude’s family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy.”

Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey passed away last night at the age of 77. Enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2014, Humphrey played 13 seasons of professional football with the @AtlantaFalcons (1968-1978) and the @Eagles (1979-1981). 📰 : https://t.co/Zw3SeBvBMc#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/H8kTsSOiPi — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 4, 2021

The cause of death is still unknown at this point.

Humphrey Played Before Sacks Became a Stat

Humphrey, a defensive end out of Tennessee State, went third overall to the Atlanta Falcons in the 1968 NFL draft and would go on to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The sack machine spent 10 seasons with the Falcons and his final three years with the Philadephia Eagles. Sacks did not become an official stat until after he retired, but he racked up a total of 130 through 13 seasons. 99.5 of those were with Atlanta.

“Before they started keeping records of sacks, man, I was getting sacks left and right,” Humphrey said back in 2014. “The thing about me, I didn’t care so much about getting the sack. A sack was just a tackle back then. Tackling the quarterback or tackling the ball carrier on a running play was all the same.”

Humphrey made six Pro Bowl appearances, including four straight from 1970 to 1974 with his final coming in 1977. He helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 1980 before retiring in 1981. However, Humphrey wasn’t inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame until 2014.

“I’m not glad that it took so long,” he said, via ESPN. “but I’m glad I got in when I can smell the flowers.”

Falcons Fans Remember Humphrey’s Legacy

Falcons fans and more took to Twitter to share their favorite moments of Humphrey and sincere condolences.

Former Falcons wideout Julio Jones is the only Falcons player to have more Pro Bowls than Humphrey.

RIP Claude Humphrey. One of the greatest #Falcons to ever play the game and an excellent person. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) December 4, 2021

Humphrey was a part of a losing Falcons team, which is said to be the reason why it took so long for his HOF selection.

RIP to Claude Humphrey. I remember when he finally got inducted into the HOF and had him on the station to talk about it. — Jarvis Davis (@JarvisD90) December 4, 2021

Despite losing many games throughout his career, Humphrey still made quite a name for himself.

Claude Humphrey was the best pass rusher the #Falcons ever had. If he had played on a better team, more people would know how great of an NFL player he was. Rest in peace. #Falcons — Tim Williams (@timwilliamsart) December 4, 2021

The Raiders would go on to beat the Eagles in the 1980 Super Bowl, but Humphrey recorded 14.5 sacks that season.

Condolences to the family of former Eagle and 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Claude Humphrey, who passed away at 77. Claude had 14 1/2 sacks for Dick Vermeil's 1980 Super Bowl team. — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) December 4, 2021

Falcons owner and chairman also released a statement, “We are saddened by the passing of Claude Humphrey and send our prayers out for his family and friends in this difficult time,” he said. “Claude made an indelible impression on so many from Memphis to the Falcons.”

“We are saddened by the passing of Claude Humphrey and send our prayers out for his family and friends in this difficult time,” said Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman in a statement. “Claude made an indelible impression on so many from Memphis to the Falcons." https://t.co/k9N9nXay4s — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 4, 2021

And to sum up his career:

RIP Claude Humphrey

DE, #Falcons 1968-78, #Eagles 1979-81 • PFHOF Class of 2014

• 1968 NFL DROY

• 1x NFC Champion

• 6 Pro Bowls

• 5x All-Pro

• Falcons' unofficial career sack leader (99.5)

• 14.5 sacks for PHI in '80

• Selected #3 overall in 1968 (Tennessee State) pic.twitter.com/Pmh7sfRBZB — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) December 5, 2021

