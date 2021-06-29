Falcons Officially Sign Dual-Threat TE Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed their first-round pick of the NFL draft this year, tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Florida product’s rookie deal is fully guaranteed for four years and worth $32.9 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. And NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo added that Pitts’ signing bonus will be worth just above $21 million.

We have signed TE Kyle Pitts. https://t.co/HpJ2jp9BmN — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 29, 2021

Pitts Brings Versatility to Falcons Offense

There’s a reason that Pitts was the first non-quarterback to go off the draft board as can act as both a tight end and wide receiver.

But why did the Falcons go for another offensive weapon over Matt Ryan’s future successor?

Head coach Arthur Smith was a guest on “The Chris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman last week where he detailed the reasoning behind taking Pitts.

“Kyle is certainly a unique player,” Smith said. “They (Florida) played him all over the place. I was really impressed watching him, the film, what Dan Mullen did and how they used him at Florida. Because usually, you’re pretty skeptical when you see a tight end graded that high and you’re watching the film and doing your due diligence and you realize he’s a very unique player. He can do more than what a traditional tight end can do. We’ve got high expectations for him and he’s got the right mindset.”

Alongside Calvin Ridley, Pitts will be expected to fill the void left by Julio Jones who was traded to the Tenessee Titans this offseason.

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Official Rookie Signings

-S Richie Grant went in the second round (35th overall). In four seasons with the Knights, the six-foot, 194-pounds safety totaled 291 tackles, 29 pass break ups, 10 interceptions, 11.5 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles.

-OL Jaylen Mayfield was selected in the third round (68th overall). A six-foot-five, 328-pound offensive lineman, he played three years at Michigan, appearing in 18 games with 15 starts.

– CB Darren Hall was selected in the fourth (108th overall) out of San Diego State. The six-foot, 190-pound CB played in 37 games, starting his last 23. He finished his collegiate career posting 134 total tackles (101 solo), 31 passes defensed, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

-C Drew Dalman also went in the fourth round a few picks later at 114th overall. In four years at Stanford, the six-foot-three, 295-pound center played in a total of 25 career games. He primarily spent his time at center, but also played some snaps at right guard.

-DL Ta’Quan Graham was drafted in the fifth round (148th overall). The six-foot-four and 294-pound defensive lineman played 48 career games with 24 starts in four seasons at Texas. Last season, Graham started all nine games and recorded 23 tackles, including seven for a loss, 2.0 sacks, two QB hits and one fumble recovery.

-LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji out of the Univesity of Notre Dame went in the sixth round (182nd overall). The six-foot-four, 268-pound outside linebacker played in 43 games in four seasons for the Irish. In that time span, he recorded 80 tackles, including 17 for a loss, 13.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

-CB Avery Williams also went in the sixth round (183rd overall). The five-foot-nine, 195 pounds, cornerback and return specialist played in 48 games at Boise State. In four seasons, he posted 152 career tackles, 26 passes defensed, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries. As a special teamer, Williams recorded 38 kick returns for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 82 punt returns for 948 yards and six TDs.

-WR Frank Darby, another sixth-round pick (187th overall), stands at six-foot-one, 200 pounds. He saw action in 40 career games at Arizona State where he reeled in 67 receptions for 1,317 yards and 13 touchdowns.

