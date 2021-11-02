Ravens Headline 4 Potential Trade Suitors for Falcons TE Hayden Hurst

The NFL trade deadline is just a few hours away and while the Atlanta Falcons haven’t made a move yet, don’t count them out.

While they likely won’t be buyers due to a salary cap mess, they could be potential sellers.

According to a report from NFL insider Albert Beer last week, the Falcons were taking calls from teams inquiring about tight end Hayden Hurst:

“The Falcons haven’t put TE Hayden Hurst on the block, but calls have come in on him, based largely on the fact that he’ll be a free agent after the year. Atlanta probably won’t deal him, barring an unexpectedly rich offer,” Breer wrote.

So, who could be asking for him?

Pro Football Network recently revealed four potential landing spots for Hurst, with the Baltimore Ravens at No. 1 followed by the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Tennesee Titans.

Why A Ravens Reunion Makes Sense

The Falcons traded with the Baltimore Ravens for Hurst ahead of the 2020 season. In his first season with Atlanta, Hurst posted a career-high 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns and 88 targets.

This past offseason, however, Terry Fontenot and Co. decided not to exercise Hurst’s fifth-year option, which means he will become a free agent at the end of the year.

Hurst, 27, is set to get $1.349 million fully guaranteed this season and cost the Falcons a cap hit of $1,984,914. If the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option, then they would have paid Hurst $5.428 million in 2022.

The Falcons have a combination of Lee Smith and Kyle Pitts now, so keeping Hurst around might not make sense anymore. As for the Ravens, their backup tight end Nick Boyle is currently on the injured reserve which leaves them with Mark Andrews as their only reliable option. A reunion with Hurst could give them a major boost on the depth chart.

