Ex-Falcons, Georgia Punter Signs With Steelers

Former Georgia and Atlanta Falcons punter Cam Nizialek‘s journey has been one we’ve been following for quite some time.

The versatile punter began his 2021 season on the Falcons practice squad, but injured his hamstring in Week 4 against Washington and was sent to the injured reserve the following week. Atlanta welcomed him back to practice on November 6 but cut him four days later.

After over a month without work, Nizialek’s Christmas wish came true as he was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Week 16’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The #Steelers have signed former #Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek to their practice squad and will activate him for Sunday's game against the #Chiefs.https://t.co/ezAArj9YTH pic.twitter.com/0aKewT5n6O — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) December 26, 2021

The Steelers would go on to lose to the Chiefs, 36-10.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Nizialek Loses Job to Veteran Punter

The Falcons signed Nizialek again this offseason after having to waive second-year punter Sterling Hofrichter with an injury designation. Hofrichter, who was a seventh-round pick of the Falcons in 2020, served as Atlanta’s punter last season, averaging 42.5 yards per kick on 56 punts.

In Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nizialek was thrown in the fire where he had a brutal performance in the 48-25 loss after missing not one––but two––costly punts in the fourth quarter.

The following week, the Falcons brought in two punters for tryouts ahead of their game against the Giants.

“Absolutely, as you guys know, it’s a tough business,” head coach Arthur Smith said in Week 2, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution “We all know what we signed up for. We certainly get in there and make sure we are making the best decision for this team. At the same time, there are some positives that Cam has done. … It’s a fine line of not going crazy and jerking the wheel. But also giving yourself some options and competition if we feel like that’s best for us. Noting is off the table.”

The Falcons continued to roll with Cam for two more weeks until his injury and then they signed veteran Dustin Colquitt to handle the punting duties, who won the job once Nizialek returned from the IR. But Colquitt didn’t last long either after he was injured and his job was quickly replaced by former Saints legendary punter, Thomas Morestead.

Nizialek Once Led the Dawgs to A Championship

Nizialek found his way to the NFL after making history at UGA three years ago.

The 26-year-old first received his degree from Columbia University in 2017 before transferring to UGA where he played his last eligible season ––the same one that led Georgia to an SEC Championship win and a trip to the National Championship game. As a Dawg, Nizialek averaged 45.0 yards over 61 punts.

Once his college chapter ended, Nizialek had success landing a spot on rosters but nothing with the longevity players are looking for.

The specialist played a short while after his UGA season with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends where he botted a record-high 65-yard punt. He then was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a kicker, which soon ended with an injury settlement. He also had a short stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad before the Falcons picked him up for a month in 2020.

He’s averaged 45.4 yards per kick on 18 punts with 6 inside the 20 thus far in the NFL.

We wish him the best in Steelers’ country and hope he lands a more permanent role.

READ NEXT: