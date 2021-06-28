EX-Falcons QB Goes Viral For Wearing Legendary Costume

Former Atlanta Falcons backup QB and fan favorite, Kurt Benkert, caught a lot of attention on the internet this past week by wearing a life-size “Master Chief” costume from Halo.

He posted a video of himself on Twitter “in action” for fans to see and it blew up

Time to go save the planet, but first, I need a weapon. pic.twitter.com/gENbASo5ij — Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) June 23, 2021

He also used his daughter “scout” as a prop in a photo.

Cortana are you there? pic.twitter.com/8HkpKSu3cu — Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) June 24, 2021

Benkert Has Been Successful Gaming

In his free time, Benkert focuses on his esports career and has had quite a success doing so. He often live streams while playing games like Fortnite and Call of Duty on his Twitch channel. The live streaming effect gives fans the chance to watch him play and chat with him about anything.

“I really pride myself on talking to the people that watch and interacting in general,” Benkert told The Falcoholic’s . “I started streaming to be able to bridge the gap between football and video games and to show that us athletes have passions off the field as well. It makes us more relatable and I think you’ll find that by watching me.”

Benkert is one of the most entertaining (former) Falcons players on the internet and if you don’t already follow him on Twitter or on his Twitch handle, you might want to start if you want some inside scoops.

Julio Jones Told Benkert He Wanted Out of Atlanta via Twitch

Earlier this month before the Julio Jones trade officially went down, Benkert confirmed a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that said, “If traded, Julio Jones wants to go to a contender, as most big-name players want, but one other thing I’ve heard intrigues: A big-armed QB that can deliver the deep ball. Jones wants to outrun DBs and get underneath the ball.”

But Jones wanting out of Atlanta and wanting to play for a contender wasn’t anything new according to Benkert, who said that Jones told his Twitch chat that “months ago.”

Julio told my twitch chat this months ago. Perks of the channel 😂 https://t.co/UtEl04Ioc6 — Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) June 5, 2021

Benkert wanted it to be clear that the conversation was never a shot at Matt Ryan, but solely that Jones wanted to play for a winner.

“The negativity and jumping to conclusions under this is lame,” said following negative responses to his tweet. “Matt Ryan is a Hall of Famer and one of the most consistent to ever play the game. The conversation was strictly criteria of where he wants to end of next. Shouldn’t even have to explain this but people love drama.”

Benkert Signs Deal With Packers

Benkert, 25, was one of three players and two quarterbacks to try out for the Packers during the team’s rookie minicamp. He beat out 2017 seventh-round pick Chad Kelly for the final spot on Green Bay’s 90-man offseason roster.

He never really got to showcase his talent in Atlanta after a season-ending injury in 2019 and no preseason due to COVID-19 in 2020.

A fresh start in Green Bay should be good for him and the fans seem to already be enjoying the entertainment he brings.

If Benkert can make the Packers roster this offseason, he will likely be on the practice squad as Green Bay currently has Aaron Rodgers, 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love along with new signee Blake Bortles under contract.

However, Rodgers’s future with the team remains up in the air.

