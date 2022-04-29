Falcons Linked to Dual-Threat QB in Round 2

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight and word on the street is that the Atlanta Falcons could be eyeing Liberty quarterback Malik Willis with one of their second-round picks.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons, who pick at No. 43 and No. 58 overall, are a “suitor” for Willis

#Falcons a suitor for Malik Willis tomorrow, per @RapSheet — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) April 29, 2022

Falcons Want to Come Out of the Draft With QB

After trading vetted quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts back in March, the Falcons are on the search for their future franchise quarterback and could walk away with one this weekend, according to general manager Terry Fontenot.

“We’re not going to give away what we’re going to do at eight or any other pick, but we could come out of this draft with a quarterback,” Fontenot said, via ESPN. “We want to add to that room and we’ll see what happens.”

While Kenny Pickett is no longer available and headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round as the first QB selected, there are still a handful of talented quarterbacks left on the board including Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, UNC’s Sam Howell and Willis.

But of the quarterback prospects mentioned above, the Falcons are said to be “very high” on Willis, according to sources who spoke with NFL Rumors intern, Brandon Jensen earlier this month.

Atlanta Falcons are very high on Malik Willis, per source. AJ Terrell as a strong relationship with the QB. — Brandon Jensen (@NflBrandon) April 19, 2022

As noted by Jensen, Willis and Terrell have a “strong relationship” and are both Georgia natives who attended Westlake high school in Atlanta.

And if Atlanta ends up drafting Willis, he has Terrell’s vote.

The Falcons’ star corner recently made it known on Twitter that he’s a big fan.

“You The One Kid!,” Terrell wrote in a tweet directed at Willis following his impressive Pro Day.

@malikwillis You The One Kid! — AJ Terrell (@ajterrell_8) March 22, 2022

After throwing for 2,562 passing yards in addition to logging 1,033 rushing yards as a senior in high school, Willis committed to Auburn. But with Jarrett Stidham ahead of him on the depth chart, Willis didn’t see the field much and decided to transfer to Liberty University after sitting out the 2019 season. The dual-threat QB recorded 5,107 passing yards, 1,822 rushing yards, 74 total touchdowns, and 18 interceptions in just two seasons with the Flames.

Willis was initially projected to go off of the draft board in the first round but should fall early in the second. The Falcons could either trade up to make sure they get him or hope that he’s still there at No. 43.

Falcons 2022 NFL Draft Picks

After drafting wide receiver Drake London out of Southern California in round 1 at No. 8 overall, the Falcons still have a total of eight draft picks left in their pocket as they enter day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 1 – Pick 8 (8 overall): USC WR Drake London

Round 2 – Pick 11 (43 overall)

Round 2 – Pick 26 (58 overall) from the Tennessee Titans

Round 3 – Pick 10 (74 overall)

Round 3 – Pick 18 (82 overall) from the Indianapolis Colts

Round 4 – Pick 9 (114 overall)

Round 5 – Pick 8 (151 overall)

Round 6 – Pick 11 (190 overall)

Round 6 – Pick 35 (213 overall)

The Falcons acquired No. 58 overall in the second round from their Julio Jones trade with the Tennesee Titans last offseason and No. 82 overall after sending longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to Indy.

