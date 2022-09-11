Falcons’ Rookie WR Drake London to Play vs. Saints: Report

Atlanta Falcons’ 2022 first-round pick, Drake London, is expected to suit up and play in the season home opener vs. the Saints today, according to multiple reports.

London had been nursing a knee injury since the start of the preseason and although he was limited all of this week, London didn’t miss a practice.

#Falcons first-round rookie WR Drake London, who has been nursing a minor knee injury, is expected to make his debut today vs. the #Saints, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2022

His return could be pivotal for a team that is in need of a pair of true wide receivers.

Falcons Week 1 Depth Chart vs. Saints

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, the Falcons released Abdullah Anderson, who was originally listed on the Falcons’ Week 1 roster, and then elevated tight end Anthony Fisker.

Below is the Falcons’ first official Week 1 depth chart of the season vs. the New Orleans Saints:

Offense

WR Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt

TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks

LT Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG Elijah Wilkinson

C Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB Keith Smith

QB Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

Defensive

DL Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

DL Anthony Rush

DL Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell

LB Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nate Landman

LB Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford

S Richie Grant, Erik Harris

S Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe

CB Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Dee Alford

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Avery Williams

KOR Avery Williams

