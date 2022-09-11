Falcons’ Rookie WR Drake London to Play vs. Saints: Report

Atlanta Falcons’ 2022 first-round pick, Drake London, is expected to suit up and play in the season home opener vs. the Saints today, according to multiple reports.
London had been nursing a knee injury since the start of the preseason and although he was limited all of this week, London didn’t miss a practice.
His return could be pivotal for a team that is in need of a pair of true wide receivers.
Falcons Week 1 Depth Chart vs. Saints
Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, the Falcons released Abdullah Anderson, who was originally listed on the Falcons’ Week 1 roster, and then elevated tight end Anthony Fisker.
Below is the Falcons’ first official Week 1 depth chart of the season vs. the New Orleans Saints:
Offense
WR Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt
TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks
LT Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga
LG Elijah Wilkinson
C Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy
RG Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett
RT Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi
WR Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams
FB Keith Smith
QB Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder
Defensive
DL Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne
DL Anthony Rush
DL Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell
LB Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nate Landman
LB Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski
OLB Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford
S Richie Grant, Erik Harris
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe
CB Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Dee Alford
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Avery Williams
KOR Avery Williams
