Falcons Make Decision on Starting CB A.J. Terrell vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons will be weak in their secondary again on Sunday.

After missing practice all week with a hamstring injury, the team has ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell, head coach Arthur Smith confirmed on Friday, October 28.

In addition to Terrell, Dee Alford is questionable and safety Jaylinn Hawkins was ruled out with a concussion earlier this week.

Arthur Smith confirms that A.J. Terrell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday. Dee Alford is questionable. Smith already ruled Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) out earlier in the week. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 28, 2022

What Happens Now?

There are a few ways the Falcons might go from here.

For starters, second-year corner Darren Hall will be asked to step up again.

Hall, 22, entered the league in 2021 after the Falcons selected the San Diego State product in the fourth round (108 overall) of the NFL Draft. He didn’t see much action as a rookie, playing in 14 games and making one start. He ended the year with just 27 tackles, two for loss, one QB hit and three pass breakups.

Now, six weeks into the season, Hall has logged 11 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Hall had a solid showing when his number was called in Week 6 against the 49ers, where he recorded back-to-back pass deflections. However, he struggled against a pick-your-poison Cincy offense in Week 7. But should see him do more this week as the Carolina Panthers’ offense doesn’t feature as many talented pieces–-especially with Christian McCaffrey gone.

Meanwhile, Cornell Armstrong could get his first NFL career start in his fourth season. The Falcons elevated Armstrong from the practice squad against the Bengals last week and he had six (four solo) tackles.

Armstrong spent the end of the preseason on IR and was waived with an injury settlement before re-signing with the Falcons earlier this month. His injury actually gave Dee Alford a better shot at making the 53-man roster.

The Falcons initially signed Armstrong to their practice squad in December of last year after losing starting right cornerback Fabian Moreau to a hamstring injury in Week 13, however, Armstrong was never promoted to the active roster.

Now, Armstrong could potentially continue to make a case for a more permanent role when the Falcons take on Carolina.

Richies Grant remains leading the safety and Dean Marlowe will line up opposite him.

The Falcons Have an Emergency Plan

The Falcons do have an emergency backup plan if worse comes to worst.

When the Falcons drafted Avery Williams in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, he was a defensive back/kick returner, which is how he spent his rookie season.

Then, Atlanta decided to move the ex-Boise State DB to running back. The switch wasn’t too out of the blue as Williams spent his high school days starring in the backfield.

But with the Falcons’ secondary continuing to dwindle down, head coach Arthur Smith almost turned to Williams for emergency help, not once, but twice.

Arthur Smith said he was "very close" to putting Avery Williams in on defense not just last week but the week before against San Francisco, too. Called it a "valuable roster spot" because of Avery Williams versatility as a return man, RB and DB. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 26, 2022

So, Williams is an option.

The Falcons also have Dylan Mabin, Matt Hankins and recently signed BoPete Keyes on the practice squad.