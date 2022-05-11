Former Falcons RB Signs With Ravens

It didn’t take long for former Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis to find a new home after being released last week.

The veteran back signed a new one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, May 10, the team announced via Twitter.

We have signed RB Mike Davis to a one-year deal. Welcome to Baltimore, @MikeDavisRB ❗️ pic.twitter.com/mzGSjQJqlf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 10, 2022

Davis joins a relatively crowded backfield in Baltimore that features J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Ty’Son Williams, Nate McCrary, along with rookies Tyler Badie and Ricky Person Jr.

Davis Lost His Starting Job in 2021

When the Falcons initially signed Davis to a two-year deal ahead of the 2021 season following his one stint with the Carolina Panthers, he was set to be the lead back in Atlanta.

However, after just three starts, he ended up losing his starting job to dual-threat running back/wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson.

Davis went on to finish the 2021 season starting eight of 17 games, rushing 138 times for 503 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 44 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown. Occasionally, he also struggled to hold onto the ball and fumbled a career-high four times.

While Davis didn’t get to finish out his initial two-year deal in Atlanta, he is thankful that the Falcons gave him a chance to play for his hometown team:

“I appreciate everything the falcons did for me,” Davis wrote in a tweet. “I was able to play for my hometown and impact my community. I appreciate the fans and my family.”

I appreciate everything the falcons did for me. I was able to play for my hometown and impact my community. I appreciate the fans and my family. — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) May 2, 2022

The move was expected after Atlanta drafted a rookie running back out of the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

Since 2016, the former San Francisco 49ers draft pick has logged 550 career rushes for 2,034 yards and 14 touchdowns while splitting time bet the Niners, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Falcons.

Davis’ New Contract Comes at A Good Time

The good news of Davis’ new contract comes just in time after his Atlanta home was broken into on Wednesday, May 4.

According to Cobb Country police records obtained by ESPN, Davis was at dinner when his security system alerted him around 9:50 and showed “two males wearing gray hoodies with the hoods over their heads, masks covering their faces and armed with handguns walking up to his back patio.”

The Georgia native was robbed of over $100,000 worth of jewelry and custom cleats that honored his late father Michael Oliver, who died from cancer in 2019.

Davis took to Twitter to tweet about the incident where he emphasized that the cleats meant more to him than the jewelry:

“The devil works hard but I ain’t gone let it ruin me. Some youngins broke into my crib and stole my jewelry. But the most important thing they stole was my cleats with my dad name and cancer cause on it. Now that hurts.”

He also shared some photos of some of the items that were stolen, including his custom cleats:

Other items listed as stolen from Davis’ home, according to the police report, included a diamond necklace with the No. 28, valued at $25,000, another diamond necklace with “MD,” valued at $25,000, two Cartier bracelets, a Gucci handbag and four tennis chains.

The investigation is still ongoing as of Tuesday, May 10.

