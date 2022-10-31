NFL Trade Deadline: Don’t ‘Anticipate’ Falcons Being Active

The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) are in first place in the NFC South heading into Week 9 of the 2022 season, but that doesn’t mean their roster is set in stone to win it all!

In fact, they are far from healthy or anything but perfect. Thus, it leaves many fans wondering if the team will make a move for some additional help––specifically at secondary––by the NFL trade deadline tomorrow, November 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

According to the Falcons Digital Managing Editor/Analyst/Insider Scott Bair, you should not get your hopes up.

New Bair Mail is up! Dooooooope. In this one we discuss:

– Marcus Mariota's performance vs. CAR (+ what needs to be improved), the value of his leadership

– Should Falcons re-sign/extend Rashaan Evans?

– One more trade deadline discussion

– and more!!!https://t.co/yYubShHJa2 — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) October 31, 2022

The Falcons Are Set to Say Quiet Ahead of Trade Deadline

In Bair’s most recent Monday Mailbag, he explained why the Falcons won’t be likely won’t be making any trades.

“In regard to the NFL trade deadline, I wouldn’t anticipate the Falcons being active,” Bair wrote on Monday, October 31. “Never say never, of course, but I don’t think the Falcons are giving up draft capital and aren’t taking rentals.

“They desperately miss A.J. Terrell, but he’s coming back eventually. I think the Falcons are comfortable with Darren Hall on the other side, and they at least need to know what they have in him for the future. They need another defensive lineman or edge rusher, but I wouldn’t anticipate them going out and getting one in trade.”

The Falcons’ secondary is the most beat-up position on the roster at the moment. Starting cornerback Casey Hayward remains on injured reserve and his wingman and another Atlanta starter, A.J. Terrell, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins is still in concussion protocol.

Reporters attempted to get some clarification on each of their injuries Monday afternoon, but head coach Arthur Smith said he would not know more until Wednesday.

It’s no secret that the Falcons could use some big-time help at DB, however, they won’t need it if they can at least get Terrell and Hawkins back in the lineup.

Never Say Never, Per Scott Bair

If the Falcons wanted to, they could easily make a move for a high-profile player on the trade block, considering the team currently sits at over $9 million in cap space (OverTheCap.com).

Nonetheless, Smith and company will be looking for the right price.

“If the opportunity is right, great,” Smith said, via The Athletic. If somebody gives you an offer you can’t refuse, like the old Don Corleone (line), you listen. It just depends on what situation shows up. Everybody is looking for a deal.”

Not only do they have money to spend, but the Falcons have a handful of draft picks to wager with as well including a first, second and third, along with two fourth and seventh-round picks.

Since I'm in a #DraftTakes mood, here's the current status of the #Falcons draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft: 1st

2nd

3rd

4th

4th (from #Titans, Julio trade)

7th

7th (from #Raiders) Could definitely see a Day 2 trade-down to get picks in Rounds 5/6. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) October 19, 2022

But as Bair mentioned, it’s hard to envision this team giving up any draft picks while they’re still in a rebuilding stage.

And as far as selling any of their key players, the Falcons can’t afford to lose any more of them if they plan on staying atop the NFC South and winning it all.

Then again, never say never.