Falcons Send Rookie WR to Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons sent rookie wide receiver Jared Bernhardt to the injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game, Josh Kendall of The Athletic announced.

Bernhardt’s name was on the injury report all week leading up to Week 7’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a groin injury.

Per league protocol, Bernhardt will be sidelined for at least the next four weeks. He will be eligible to return in Week 11 when the Falcons take on the Chicago Bears at home.

Bernhardt Came to Atlanta With An Intriguing Past

The rookie wideout his case to land on the Falcons’ 53-man roster following a solid performance in all of Atlanta’s preseason games against the Lions, Jets and Jaguars.

But his NFL debut is what really put Bernhardt on the map. With just under two minutes remaining, he leaped to snag a catch from rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder for a pivotal, game-winning touchdown on a fourth-and-nine play.

He finished the preseason hauling in five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Ferris State product came to Atlanta with a unique background as he was a star lacrosse player at the University of Maryland before transferring to Ferris State to play quarterback.

Bernhardt played lacrosse for five seasons with the Terps, finishing his collegiate career as an all-time leader in career points with 290 and goals (202). He currently holds the Maryland program’s single-season records with points (99) and goals (71).