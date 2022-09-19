Falcons Sign Defensive Lineman to 53-Man Roster

The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson to their active roster on Monday, September 19.

Anderson played 11 snaps on defense and five on special teams in Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He ended the day with two tackles and one tackle for loss.

OFFICIAL: Falcons add to active roster.https://t.co/y0qtpDstbK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 19, 2022

Anderson originally signed with the Falcons back in August and has been a player that Atlanta has already signed and re-signed in prior roster moves.

Anderson Joined the NFL in 2018

Following four impressive seasons at Bucknell University, Anderson ended up going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, despite being invited to private workouts with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks a few weeks prior.

He went on to sign with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. Anderson didn’t make the active roster as a rookie, nor did he play a single snap. However, he remained in Chicago the following season after signing a future/reserve contract.

That year, Anderson landed on the Bears’ finals roster and made his first NFL debut in the season opener against the Packers. He was demoted to the team’s practice squad the following week and was elevated back and forth throughout the year. Anderson finished the 2019 season recording his first NFL sack in addition to 4 total tackles (3 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 3 pressures.

Chicago released him at the start of the 2020 season and he was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings where he spent most of his time on the team’s practice squad, except for the one game he was elevated for.

More recently, the 26-year-old split the 2021 season with stops at the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, and Tennessee Titans, plus a second stop in Green Bay.

In four NFL seasons thus far, Anderson has played in 11 games and has logged eight tackles and a sack.

READ NEXT: