Falcons Sign Ex-Cowboys, Browns Defensive Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed defensive lineman Eli Ankou.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter confirmed the signing with a photo of Ankou suited up for joint practice with the Dolphins in Miami.

#Falcons new DT Eli Ankou ready for practice. pic.twitter.com/9B8pUQSucp — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 18, 2021

The 6’3 and 325 pounds has not played a regular game for Atlanta, but he did spend four weeks with the club ahead of OTA’s back in June.

Ankou Joined the League in 2017

Ankou joined the NFL in May of 2017 after signing with the Houston Texans as a rookie undrafted free agent out of UCLA.

However, he didn’t spend much time in Houston after he failed to make the 53-man roster. His journey didn’t stop there though as the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed him off the waivers.

He appeared in nine games as a backup, posting 15 tackles (one for loss), 1.5 sacks and two quarterback pressures during his rookie year. And in 2018, he appeared in two games as a backup and had four tackles.

After his two low-impact seasons in Jacksonville, Ankou headed to Cleveland with the Browns. He spent one season there, appearing in 9 games with 2 starts, tallying 7 tackles (one for loss), before he joined the Indianapolis Colts.

From Indy, he made his way back to Houston and the Dallas Cowboys traded a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Texans to acquire him midseason. He saw action in five games and was responsible for five total tackles.

In four NFL seasons, Ankou has been credited with 31 career tackles, including two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks, the same number of sacks he recorded during his college career with the Bruins.

Marlon Davidson Won’t Suit Up vs. Miami

The Falcons could use Ankou as extra depth on the defensive line for Saturday night’s second preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

Atlanta will miss two prominent defenders in John Cominsky, who is under concussion protocol, and Marlon Davidson, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

“There’s nothing long-term with Marlon. We’re trying to be smart. We’re being proactive… I don’t anticipate him going down in Miami,” head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Falcons cut linebacker George Obinna along with offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove to get down to the mandatory 85-man roster limit but had one open spot to sign Ankou.

The next roster deadline is set for Tuesday, August 24 in which the Falcons must get it down to 80.

