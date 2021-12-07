Falcons Sign Ex-Texans CB, Waive Two Others

The Atlanta Falcons announced some new roster moves on Tuesday, December 7, including the signing of defensive back Cornell Armstrong to the practice squad.

In addition, the Falcons released cornerback Chris Williamson and offensive tackle Rick Leonard.

Adding some defensive back help makes sense after losing starting right cornerback

Fabian Moreau to a hamstring injury during the 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Armstrong was initially a sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss for the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent one season in Miami before signing with the Texans, where he spent last season before being waived of off injured reserve. Armstrong has appeared in 30 NFL, recording 15 total tackles primarily on special teams thus far.

The Falcons Could Re-Sign Williamson

The Falcons have been using Williamson for extra CB depth this season while Kendall Sheffield was injured.

Williamson, 24, initially went drafted in the seventh round (247th overall) to the New York Giants in 2020.

After not making the 53-man roster following training camp, the Giants signed him to their practice squad. He was waived at the end of the year.

The Falcons were quick to pick him up in December for their own practice squad. He didn’t play any regular-season games for Atlanta until he was promoted to the active roster in 2021 for Week 5 and Week 7. And in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, Williamson was officially signed to the Falcons’ active roster.

So far this season and his NFL career so far, Williamson has contributed 5 total tackles for Atlanta.

Prior to entering the NFL, Williamson spent his time playing for the University of Florida before transferring to Minnesota.

He played 14 games with 1 start and totaled 5 tackles through his first two seasons as a Gator. After that, he was forced to sit out in 2017 due to NCAA transfer rules. He saw more action during his 2018 junior year, playing in 11 games at nickelback where he recorded 34 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. Williamson earned himself a starting role by his senior year and tallied a total of 57 tackles (4 for loss), 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and an interception. He was also invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

You could see the Falcons re-sign him again with Moreau questionable to play this Sunday.

Falcons Week 13 Depth Chart vs. Panthers

The Falcons also released their Week 13 depth chart vs. the Carolina Panthers.

OFFENSE

WR – Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFL list)

TE – Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

LT – Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG – Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C – Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT – Kaleb McGarry, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

TE – Lee Smith, Keith Smith, Feleipe Franks

WR – Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison, Wayne Gallman

FB – Keith Smith, Cordarrelle Patterson

QB – Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL – Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

NT – Tyeler Davison, Anthony Rush, Ta’Quon Graham

L – Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB – Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

ILB – Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB – Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee

OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters, Steven Means

LCB – A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

FS – Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins, Cordarrelle Patterson

SS – Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

RCB – Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Thomas Morstead

LS – Josh Harris

H – Thomas Morstead, Dustin Colquitt

PR – Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR – Avery Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson

