Falcons Sign Ex-Packers Safety

The Atlanta Falcons made some roster moves during the second day of training camp.

The team signed safety Henry Black and waived tight end Brayden Lenius.

OFFICIAL: We have made two roster moves, including the signing of S Henry Black. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 28, 2022

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Black Spent Two Seasons in Green Bay

After playing five seasons for the Baylor Bears, Black signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He didn’t end up making it to past final roster cuts but settled into a spot on the team’s practice squad. It wasn’t until Week 7 of his rookie season that he made his NFL debut against the Houston Texans when he forced a game-ending fumble that was recovered by the Packers in the 35–20 victory.

He was then elevated for the next three weeks in a row and made his way to the active roster by the end of the season.

To start the 2021 season, Black was named as the Packers’ fourth safety on the depth chart. However, he was soon asked to step d up and saw more opportunities after safety Vernon Scott spent most of the year sidelined battling an injury. Black’s biggest play of the year came against the Arizona Cardinals when he recorded his first NFL reception off of Kyle Murray.

At the end of the season, the Packers opted not to re-sign him, which put him on the free agent market.

During his time in Green Bay, Black played in 25 games, logging 38 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Giants picked Black up in May but waived him on July 26.

A little fun fact about Henry is that his nickname is “Jackpot,” a name his parents gave him as a child since his mom used to hit the jackpot at the casino often, according to an interview with the Green Bay media in 2021. Hopefully, he can find that kind of success during the Falcons’ training camp.

His spot on the roster in Atlanta certainly won’t come easy as he’ll have to compete with a safety room that consists of Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe and Erik Harris.

However, his versatile past could help him find a place elsewhere. The Falcons love versatile players and Black’s background comes with a lot of that. He was a wide receiver and cornerback in high school then played linebacker and safety in college.

Lenius Went Drafted in the Second Round of the CFL Draft

The Falcons initially signed Lenius in January after he was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in order to pursue NFL opportunities.

The former Washington Husky/New Mexico Lobo was selected by the Roughriders in the second round (15th overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft. He recorded just two interceptions for four yards during his rookie year.

After the pandemic canceled the 2020 season, Lenius returned for a breakout 2021 season.

Playing in all 14 games, he caught 37 receptions for 471 yards and four receiving touchdowns during the regular season. He also added another six catches and 43 yards in the Roughriders’ two playoff games.

READ NEXT: