Falcons Sign Ex-Texans RB, Announce Other New Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to perfect their roster.

They started by cutting veteran defensive tackle Deadrin Senat on Sunday evening and signed a new running back Monday morning in D’Onta Foreman. And to make some more room they released cornerback Tyler Hall.

They also activated offensive tackles, Willie Wright and Kaleb McGary to the active roster.

We have signed RB D'Onta Foreman. We have activated Willie Wright and Kaleb McGary to the active roster. In addition, we have released Tyler Hall and have waived/injured Deadrin Senat. https://t.co/GwKIs44ZJs — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 9, 2021

Senat Failed to Live Up to Expectations

The Falcons drafted Senat in the third round during the 2018 NFL Draft.

The South Florida product appeared in 15 games with the Falcons where he made two starts as a rookie. He finished the year recording 30 tackles.

From there, he played in just two more games but had had no tackles during the 2019 season. Last year, Senat saw action in just five games and recorded four tackles. In three seasons with the Falcons, Senat has 34 tackles, four QB hits and one fumble recovery.

Senat has been quite a mystery after failing to live up to NFL expectations. He’s was only active for a total of seven games between 2019 and 2020 and for non-injury reasons.

He will find himself back on the Falcons injured reserve list if a team doesn’t pick him up prior to Week 1.

Foreman Is a Former Texans Third-Round Draft Pick

Foreman, 25, was originally drafted by the Texans in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He saw action in ten games as a rookie where he recorded 327 rushing yards and two scores on 78 carries. However, his season was cut short with an Achilles tear. The following season (2018) he was placed on the PUP list and reactivated in December. But after poor work habits and show up late to meetings ahead of the 2019 season, Houston released Foreman.

Soon after, he had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts but a torn bicep kept him from staying long and he ended up sitting out as a free agent for the 2019 season.

Foreman found a home with the Tennessee Titans for the 2020 season and tallied 22 rushes for 95 yards. He has 421 yards rushing and a 3.9 ypc average for his NFL career thus far.

He will add some depth behind starter Mike Davis.

Falcons Welcome Back McGary

McGary is entering his third season as a Falcon and hoping to make his mark as a long-term right tackle starter.

His return is exciting after he missed the first week of training camp for an unknown injury that kept home on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

McGary was Atlanta’s first-round pick during the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has been the starter at right tackle since then. He started 16 games as a rookie and 13 of 14 games last season.

During his absence at camp, 2020 rookie Jaylen Mayfield was able to log some time at the right tackle position to give the coaches a sneak preview.

