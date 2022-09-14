Falcons Signing Ex-Packers Rookie Running Back: Report

The Atlanta Falcons worked out seven players on Wednesday, September 14, according to a source close to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

The list of players included running backs B.J. Baylor, Jordan Wilkins and Abram Smith; kickers, Jose Borregales, Brian Johnson and Jake Verity, along with punter Cameron Dicker.

Falcons worked out B.J. Baylor, Jose Borregales, Cameron DIcker, Brian Johnson, Abram Smith, Jake Verity and Jordan Wilkins — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 14, 2022

It looks like the Falcons liked what they saw from Baylor as the team is set to sign the rookie back, per Wilson.

Falcons signing running back B.J. Baylor after successful workout, per a league source. They also worked out running backs Jordan Wilkins and Abram Smith — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 14, 2022

Baylor Signed With the Packers as a UDFA

Baylor initially signed with the Green Bay Packers back in April after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Oregon State product rushed seven times for 19 yards and snagged two receptions for 75 yards, which included a 68-yard catch and run during his NFL preseason debut with Green Bay. However, he didn’t make it past the first round of cuts in August. His released was no surprise as his chances of making the 53-man roster with Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor and Kylin Hill in the mix was a long shot.

Just last year, Baylor was a standout at Oregon State where he carried much of the offense, logging 1,337 rushing yards and became the first Beaver to lead the league in rushing yards since Steven Jackson did it in 2003.

Damien Williams Lands on Injury Report

Falcons’ lead running back next to Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, did not practice on Wednesday.

Williams went down with a rib injury following after a 300-pound lineman fell on his back and onto the football during the first play of the Falcons’ second drive of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

“An ugly sight,” Williams said Monday following the Falcons’ 27-26 loss. “It’s a part of the game. You have to take the bruises. Get up and shake it off.”

While Williams shook it off on the outside, he was feeling the pain on the inside.

“You ever had a time when you couldn’t breathe,” Williams said. “I was trying to find it. In that moment, and then you have your pads and everything squeezing on you. When the trainers came out there, I was like, get me up now.”

Williams mentioned that it was not the first time he hurt his ribs during a game before. He also noted that knew he didn’t break his rib because he did that as a child and you hear a crack and he didn’t hear a crack this time.

He even went back in briefly before returning to the sidelines and finished the day 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. As of Monday, Williams planned to be ready to go against the Rams.

“Of course, right now, I’m a little sore,” Williams said. “We are going to go through the week and see how I feel and try to keep it running.”

The good news is that he was the only player on Atlanta’s official injury report heading into Week 2 against LA.

Falcons injury report; DNP: RB Damien Williams (rib) That’s it. That’s the list — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 14, 2022

While it’s unclear whether or not Williams will be ready to go against a nasty Los Angeles defense, the Falcons’ addition of Baylor gives them some more emergency depth at the position just in case.

