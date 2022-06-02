Falcons Sign Former Titans Speedy WR: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are on the search for a true wide receiver, which means competition will be heating up in training camp this offseason.

In fact, the team added some more fuel to the fire by signing wide receiver Cameron Batson on Wednesday, June 1, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Former Titans’ WR Cameron Batson, who tore his ACL last fall and has been cleared just seven months after surgery, is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, per source. His agent, @camRONweiss, confirmed the deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2022

As noted by Schefter, Batson has recently been cleared to play again after tearing his ACL in the midst of the 2021 season.

Oh Yes, Another Tennessee Titan

The Falcons have been notorious for signing former Titans this offseason since Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith previously worked his way up the ladder in Tennessee for nine years.

Batson, 26, initially signed with the Titans after going undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2018. At the time, Smith was Tennesse’s tight ends coach. Batson made the 53-man roster but was soon waived and re-signed to the practice squad. Duriended up having 11 appearances with two starts, catching eight passes for 82 yards along with one rushing attempt for one yard and returned three punts for four yards.

His 2019 was over before it even began as he was placed on the injured reserve with a shoulder ahead of the season. However, the Titans brought him back the following year on a one-year deal.

Batson’s fourth season in the league was once again hindered by an injury in Week 6 which forced him to sit the rest of the year out.

In four NFL seasons, Batson has logged 22 receptions for 197 yards, 7 carries for 36 yards, and 16 kick returns for 311 yards.

Batson will have an equal opportunity to compete for a starting role at wide receiver since the Falcons are very questionable in that area but he will likely have a better shot at making the 53-man roster in a reserve role.

Despite his injured-plagued past and limited presence on the field, Batson comes to Atlanta with experience playing in Smith’s offense and familiarity with playing with Marcus Mariota as his quarterback.

Falcons Also Sign Former Titans RB

Just a few days before signing Batson, the Falcons also added some running back competition in ex-Titan Jeremy McNichols.

McNichols, 26, was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ fifth-round pick (162nd overall) out of Boise State in the 2017 draft. However, the Bucs released him before the start of the 2017 season.

He has spent the last four years bouncing between practice squads, with stops at the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, the Titans, Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

More recently, he spent the last two seasons in Tennessee (his second stint with the Titans) where he and coach Arthur Smith crossed paths. While Smith was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator in 2020, McNichols had 47 carries for 204 yards and a touchdown. He also snagged 12 catches for 55 yards.

In 2021, McNichols rushed for 156 yards on 40 carries while also catching 28 passes for 240 yards and a score.

Just like at wide receiver, competition runs deep in the backfield, which consists of dual-threat veteran Cordarrelle Patterson, recent signee Damien Williams, 30-year-old fullback Keith Smith and rookie Tyler Allgeier ( 2022 fifth-round pick), as well as Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams.

