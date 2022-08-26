Falcons Re-Sign Stanford TE, Cut Veteran Tackle

The Atlanta Falcons made two roster moves ahead of their preseason finale matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Per a report from ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the team re-signed tight end Tucker Fisk, just 10 days after releasing him during the first round of cuts. In a corresponding move, the Falcons cut offensive tackle Rick Leonard.

Rothstein also reported that the Falcons released cornerback Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Falcons re-sign TE Tucker Fisk and cut OT Rick Leonard. Also released CB Cornell Armstrong from IR with an injury settlement — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 26, 2022

Falcons Unofficial Depth Chart vs. Jaguars

Fisk went undrafted out of Stanford this past April and signed with the Falcons on May 16. He has spent the entire offseason with Atlanta and played three offensive snaps and six special teams snaps in the team’s 27-23 preseason win over the Lions.

He was cut prior to the Jets game but will get another chance to prove himself on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart for their final preseason game:

OFFENSE

WR-KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd, Drake London, KeeSean Johnson

TE-Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT-Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard, Leroy Watson

LG-Elijah Wilkinson, Jalen Mayfield, Justin Shaffer

C-Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG-Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett, Jonotthan Harrison

RT-Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi, Tyler Vrabel

TE- Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick, (Tucker Fisk)

WR- Olamide Zaccheaus, Bryan Edwards, Frank Darby, Cameron Batson, Stanley Berryhill, Jared Bernhardt

RB-Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams, John Raine, Tyler Allgeier

QB-Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DE- Grady Jarrett, Abdullah Anderson, Timothy Horne

NT- Anthony Rush, Nick Thurman, Derrick Tangelo

DE- Ta’Quon Graham, Marlon Davidson, Darrion Daniels

OLB- Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie

ILB- Mykal Walker, Nick Kwiatkoski, Troy Andersen

ILB- Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nathan Landman

OLB- Lorenzo Carter, Quinton Bell, Jordan Brailford, DeAngelo Malone

CB- A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Matt Hankins

S- Richie Grant, Erik Harris, Henry Black

S- Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe, Teez Tabor

CB- Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

K- Younghoe Koo

P- Bradley Pinion

LS- Liam McCullough

H- Bradley Pinion

P- Avery Williams

KOR- Avery Williams

Fisk is clearly not listed on this depth chart as it was announced after he was already released, but he would likely slide in behind John FitzPatrick as he did on the Falcons’ first depth chart.

Falcons Do Away With Versatile Florida State Star

The Falcons initially added Leonard to their practice squad in the midst of last season. He was bumped up to the active roster in Week 14.

He played in the Falcons’ preseason loss to the Jets on Monday night and had more than one penalty called on him, which certainly did not go unnoticed.

Prior to coming to Atlanta, Leonard had a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings and was drafted by the New Orleans Saints as the 127th overall selection in the 2018 draft.

And before that, he was a Florida State standout who played on the defensive side of the ball before switching to offense. As a rookie, Leonard appeared in four games as a defensive end, logging one tackle against The Citadel. The next fall, Leonard saw action in all 13 games on special teams and at defensive end, where he recorded 5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

He switched to right tackle in 2016 and by his senior year, RT was his primary position. Leonard started all 13 games at right tackle which helped pave way for running back duo Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick to record 1,772 yards and 14 touchdowns combined.

Hopefully, the NFL journeyman can find a new home elsewhere before the start of the season.

