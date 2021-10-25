Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Erupts vs. Dolphins, Has Viral One-Handed Catch [WATCH]

From an eye-popping one-hand grab to setting a new franchise record, Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had himself a day against the Miami Dolphins.

Pitts finished the day with 163 receiving yards on 7 catches, which broke the Falcons’ franchise record for a tight end in a single game. He also became the first tight end since 1970 to have back-to-back 100-yard games.

But that’s not all––Pitts has racked up a total of 471 yards through the first six games of the season which is the most by any NFL tight end in the last 50 years.

Kyle Pitts had 163 yards today, breaking the Falcons franchise record for a TE. He has 471 yards in his first 6 games, the most by any TE in the last 50 years. pic.twitter.com/XQFcpwIAjN — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 24, 2021

The Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick also played a key role in setting up Younghoe Koo’s game-winning field goal that led to an end result 30-28 victory over the Dolphins.

Check out the 28-yard sideline route that ultimately led to Koo’s buzzer kick:

Kyle Pitts is a BAAAAAD man! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/noDaiYkui5 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 24, 2021

Prior to that, Pitts made a viral one-handed catch which helped put that Falcons in the lead heading into halftime.

What did Pitts think of his catch? Well, he had no idea he caught it for a split second.

“I feel like the ball just fell in my hand,” Pitts said after the game via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I didn’t know I caught it at first, so it was pretty exciting.”

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!