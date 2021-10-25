Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Erupts vs. Dolphins, Has Viral One-Handed Catch [WATCH]

From an eye-popping one-hand grab to setting a new franchise record, Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had himself a day against the Miami Dolphins.
Pitts finished the day with 163 receiving yards on 7 catches, which broke the Falcons’ franchise record for a tight end in a single game. He also became the first tight end since 1970 to have back-to-back 100-yard games.
But that’s not all––Pitts has racked up a total of 471 yards through the first six games of the season which is the most by any NFL tight end in the last 50 years.
The Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick also played a key role in setting up Younghoe Koo’s game-winning field goal that led to an end result 30-28 victory over the Dolphins.
Check out the 28-yard sideline route that ultimately led to Koo’s buzzer kick:
Prior to that, Pitts made a viral one-handed catch which helped put that Falcons in the lead heading into halftime.
What did Pitts think of his catch? Well, he had no idea he caught it for a split second.
“I feel like the ball just fell in my hand,” Pitts said after the game via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I didn’t know I caught it at first, so it was pretty exciting.”
ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!
READ NEXT: