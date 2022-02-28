Trade Proposal: Falcons Swap Receivers With Cowboys

Rumor has it that Calvin Ridley is looking for a “fresh start,” which means a trade is likely to go down before the start of the 2022 season.

And if that’s the case, then Atlanta will be in dire need of a No. 1 option for Matt Ryan, which brings us to a potential trade partner––the Dallas Cowboys.

During a recent episode of Locked on Cowboys, analysts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool threw out some possible trade targets for the Cowboys, naming the Falcons and Ridley among them.

But this wouldn’t be a trade for more draft capital as several other analysts have proposed, instead, they would send Dallas wideout Amari Cooper to Atlanta in exchange for Ridley.

Why Not Do A Wide Reciever Swap?

Dallas is on tap to pay Cooper a $20 million salary for the 2022 season, which is a lot for a team that’s in a similar salary cap situation as Atlanta. Of course, they could just release him and free up a nice chunk, but what good would that do but leave them on the search for a replacement.

Thus, the Cowboys make a trade and save as Ridley is only estimated for a cap hit of $11.1 million next season, according to Spotrac.

“I actually think Ridley would be a really good fit with Dak and CeeDee,” Mosher said. “I just don’t know if I’m giving up a lot for that player right now.”

Ridley playing just five games last season due to his mental health may leave a lot of teams hesitant, which means saving some money with just a WR swap might not be worth it for Dallas.

“That’s [$5 million in cap savings] not enough for me,” McCool added. “I would need the picks, too. …I don’t know, the Calvin Ridley situation for them is not good as it stands right now. Atlanta’s not going to get anything from Calvin Ridley.

“So, for the Cowboys, they’re kind of doing them a little bit of a favor as well and on top of that, giving them Amari Cooper. So, we want the picks as well.”

The Falcons Cap Mess Wouldn’t Allow This Trade

Unfortunately, for both sides of the party, this trade scenario can be categorized as “locker room talk.”

While it would be an absolute game-changer to have Cooper in Atlanta as Ridley’s replacement and Ryan’s No. 1 receiver, the Falcons can’t afford to take on his $20 million-dollar contract. In fact, they seem to have their hands full at the moment with Ryan’s cap hit, projected to be over $48.6 million––which will be the largest in NFL history.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is currently scheduled to have a cap hit of $48,662,500 in 2022. That would be the largest cap hit for any player in NFL history. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 24, 2022

No to mention, they can’t afford to hand over any draft picks, along with their former top receiver, while they’re in the midst of a full rebuild.

