Proposed Falcons Trade Lands 2nd-Round Pick From Browns for 2 Picks

The Atlanta Falcons have eight picks in the 2024 NFL draft, including two in the first 43 picks. As they look to add talent around an already impressive roster that got better after signing Kirk Cousins, PFF proposed a trade that would land the Falcons the No. 54 pick from the Cleveland Browns.

In the deal, the Falcons would send the No. 74 pick and a 2025 third-round pick. PFF has the Falcons drafting Braden Fiske of Florida State at N0. 54.

“Atlanta needs to get to quarterbacks quicker, especially on obvious passing downs, and Fiske should help massively there while offering some depth on early downs,” PFF wrote in their seven-round NFL mock draft released on April 22.

PFF’s scouting report on Fiske highlighted his quick first step and fast hands.

“Fiske played five seasons at Western Michigan, including three as a full-time starter, before transferring to Florida State in 2023. While the Power Five level presented a new challenge, he grew more comfortable over time,” PFF wrote on April 16. “Fiske wins with a quick first step and fast hands, allowing him to be an effective one-gap penetrator and making him tough to reach block. His shorter arms limit the depth of his pass-rush tool bag despite his good understanding of moves. His club-arm over/swim is potent.

“His weight limits his strength in run defense, but he holds up well pound-for-pound and possesses good eyes and anticipation for where the ball is going.”

Falcons’ Key Draft Needs

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t get to the quarterback enough in the 2023-24 season, as evidenced by their 42 sacks. Their 42 sacks ranked in the bottom 12 of the league.

Scott Kennedy of Sports Illustrated viewed a pass rusher as the biggest offseason need for the Falcons.

“That could finally be the case for the Falcons in 2024. Their biggest need now that quarterback has been filled is edge rusher,” Kennedy wrote in his Falcons’ biggest needs in the NFL draft column released on April 18. “That the Falcons doubled their sack total from 21 to 42 in 2023 and still finished 21st in the NFL in total sacks illustrates just how poor Atlanta has been in getting after the quarterback. They were dead last in pass-rush-win rate according to ESPN.”

By making the trade that PFF proposed with the Cleveland Browns, the Falcons would have an opportunity to draft an edge rusher.

Pass Rushing Options for the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will have an option to draft an elite edge rusher in the first round. In ESPN’s mock draft by Jordan Reid and Matt Miller released on April 19, the Falcons were mocked to draft Dallas Turner, an edge rusher out of Alabama.

“My top-ranked defensive player in the draft, Turner would give the Falcons a high-end starter off the edge,” Reid wrote. “Atlanta was last in pass rush win rate (30.9%) and tied for 21st in sacks (42) last season, and Turner has immense upside.

“Yeah, the Falcons have to get a pass-rusher in this draft, and considering Turner is my No. 7 overall player, this works out well,” Miller wrote. “He had 10 sacks last season.”

Turner, Jared Verse, Laiatu Latu, and Adisa Isaac are viewed as the top edge options in the draft, according to PFF.