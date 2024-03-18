Proposed Falcons Trade Sends No. 8 to Vikings for Massive Draft Haul

After landing Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Atlanta Falcons have multiple decisions they can make in the NFL Draft. What was once a pick that could draft their future quarterback could now be moved for future compensation. Teams could be interested in moving up and if the Falcons believe it’ll help their team in the future, that might be the best decision. Matt Urben of The Falcons Wire released a mock draft where the Falcons traded the No. 8 pick to the Minnesota Vikings for two first-round picks, a move that could interest the front office.

Urben doesn’t expect the Falcons to draft a quarterback, making it possible they’ll move the pick.

“In the NFL, the new league year represents the official start of free agency, but it also serves as the unofficial start of the draft. For example, the Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the opening day of free agency, making it unlikely that they select a QB with the No. 8 overall pick.”

With the No. 8 pick, he had the Vikings drafting J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. The trade would land the Falcons the No. 23 pick and a future first-round pick, a huge price to pay to select McCarthy.

“After losing Cousins to Atlanta, the Vikings give up a future first-rounder to Atlanta along with pick No. 23 to move up for McCarthy. The Michigan QB is a good fit for Minnesota’s scheme and has an elite upside if he gets time to develop.”

Vikings Looking to Trade Up

The Minnesota Vikings made a trade on March 15 to acquire another first-round pick from the Houston Texans. Minnesota landed the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft for a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick.

With the No. 11 pick, this makes them the perfect trade-up candidate.

ESPN’s Matt Miller reports that the Minnesota Vikings are looking to trade up in the draft.

“With Cousins in Atlanta and Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, the Vikings (No. 11) and Broncos (No. 12) are trade-up candidates. There is considerable buzz about Minnesota trying to move into the top five to secure a quarterback such as McCarthy or potentially Maye/Daniels if either falls past New England.

“Friday saw the Vikings make a move to add an additional first-round selection (No. 23) from the Texans — in exchange for 2024 second- and sixth-round picks, plus a 2025 second-rounder. With two first-round picks, the Vikings now own the draft capital to fly up the board for a quarterback.”

Why The Falcons Should Move The No. 8 Pick

If the Atlanta Falcons were to get No. 11 or No. 23 with a future first in 2025, it’s something they should think about doing. While the No. 8 pick could get them a promising player, getting a first in this draft allows them to still draft a useful player.

Factor in the other first-round pick they’d get in the deal from the Minnesota Vikings and it’s the perfect deal. With a rookie quarterback, the Vikings could have a rough season in 2024. Similar to the Carolina Panthers, their future first could even be the No. 1 pick.

It’s a gamble, but it could benefit the Falcons in the long run.