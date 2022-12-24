Veteran LB Details Why Falcons Signing Didn’t Work Out

The Atlanta Falcons and veteran linebacker Will Compton were reported to be working through a practie squad deal back in November, according to the former Tennessee Titans linebacker himself.

However, that deal fell through due to Compton’s business off of the field involving sports gambling with his employer, Barstool Sports.

And considering the NFL is super strict against sports betting as it disrupts the integrity of the game, Compton could not partake in both.

But that didn’t stop Compton from trying as he sent several emails, wrote tweets to the NFL, made numerous calls and even asked for the NLPA’s help.

Unfortunately, none of it ended up working out in Compton’s favor.

Compton’s Year 10 is Dead

On December 21, Compton took to Twitter once again to announce that “Year 10 Has Officially Died.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform you that Year 10 passed away late last night,” Compton wrote in an article. “It’s been a hell of a ride. “Simply put—the NFL doesn’t want to see me sign with the Falcons and knock Tom Brady out of the playoffs on January 8. Sadly, this is just another example of the NFL protecting their Golden Boy. First it was the “Tuck Rule” back in the early 2000s. Now it’s Year 10. “The final phone call felt like an ultimatum. To play football, I would have to separate myself from everything off of the field. “The NFL league office wanted documents that I am not at liberty to share on my own. Those documents had zero to do with being eligible to play. “You might be wondering, “but Will, I thought you were in Atlanta about to sign??” I was. The Falcons were ready. I was ready. The city was ready.”

Compton explained that he even agreed with the NFL’s wishes to terminate his individual contract with Barstool, divest my stock options with Penn and delete all gambling content off of the internet (YouTube, personal, and Bussin’ social channels) in order to place some ball.

And once he did that, they asked for a document that he couldn’t “share on his one”––thus killing his Year 10 hopes and dreams.