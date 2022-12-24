Veteran LB Details Why Falcons Signing Didn’t Work Out

The Atlanta Falcons and veteran linebacker Will Compton were reported to be working through a practie squad deal back in November, according to the former Tennessee Titans linebacker himself.
However, that deal fell through due to Compton’s business off of the field involving sports gambling with his employer, Barstool Sports.
And considering the NFL is super strict against sports betting as it disrupts the integrity of the game, Compton could not partake in both.
But that didn’t stop Compton from trying as he sent several emails, wrote tweets to the NFL, made numerous calls and even asked for the NLPA’s help.
Unfortunately, none of it ended up working out in Compton’s favor.
Compton’s Year 10 is Dead
On December 21, Compton took to Twitter once again to announce that “Year 10 Has Officially Died.”
“It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform you that Year 10 passed away late last night,” Compton wrote in an article.
“It’s been a hell of a ride.
“Simply put—the NFL doesn’t want to see me sign with the Falcons and knock Tom Brady out of the playoffs on January 8. Sadly, this is just another example of the NFL protecting their Golden Boy. First it was the “Tuck Rule” back in the early 2000s. Now it’s Year 10.
“The final phone call felt like an ultimatum. To play football, I would have to separate myself from everything off of the field.
“The NFL league office wanted documents that I am not at liberty to share on my own. Those documents had zero to do with being eligible to play.
“You might be wondering, “but Will, I thought you were in Atlanta about to sign??” I was. The Falcons were ready. I was ready. The city was ready.”
Compton explained that he even agreed with the NFL’s wishes to terminate his individual contract with Barstool, divest my stock options with Penn and delete all gambling content off of the internet (YouTube, personal, and Bussin’ social channels) in order to place some ball.
And once he did that, they asked for a document that he couldn’t “share on his one”––thus killing his Year 10 hopes and dreams.
Compton Went Undrafted in 2013
Compton, 33, initially joined the league as an undrafted free agent signing of the Washington Commanders in 2013.
The Nebraska product spent five seasons in Washington in a backup role before moving on to journeyman stops at the Tennessee Titans (2018 and 2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2019 and 2021) and New Orlean Saints (2019).
He saw action in two games with the Raiders last fall, recording just a single tackle for the.
Over the last nine seasons, Compton has logged 323 tackles, a sack, four forced fumbles and three interceptions through 92 games with 40 starts.
While Year 10 rests in peace, Compton will continue to co-host a podcast, “Bussin’ With the Boys,” alongside Taylor Lewan through Barstool Sports. He’ll continue to gamble and he’ll ultimately live a much happier and healthier life knowing he didn’t have to give up much just to sit on Atlanta’s practice squad.
RIP Year 10..until Compton tries to come for you again.