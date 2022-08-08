NFL Twitter Reacts to Calvin Ridley’s Update

During Week 8 of the 2021 season, Atlanta Falcons’ rising star wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, announced he would be stepping away from the game to focus on his mental well-being.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote in a Tweet on October 21, 2021. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future. I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time.”

The following week, the Falcons placed him on the non-football injury list to keep him sidelined for at least three weeks with hopes of a return.

But Ridley never returned to finish the season.

Fast forward to March 7, 2022, and Ridley was banned from the NFL for at least one full season after illegal gambling that took place in November.

Many fans, players and commentators believe a one-year long suspension was too harsh, especially after Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson initially received just a six-game suspension following 30 alleged sexual assault cases.

Because of the major contrast in wrong-doings and punishments, much of the NFL community is advocating for the league to give Ridley a lesser penalty. However, some are weary if he’s even “ready” for a return.

But Ridley put those doubters to rest with an update via Twitter on Sunday, August 7.

Ridley first tweeted about going to see his family in Guyana soon and then followed up with

“Also I’m doing great.”

Also I’m doing great — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) August 7, 2022

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Fans React to Ridley’s Update

NFL fans had a lot to say following Ridley’s update:

There were many fans who were very supportive and happy to hear the good news:

That’s all that matters 💪🏽✊🏽 — 34 Savage (@SignatiusC) August 7, 2022

Great news! — Atlanta Falcons Nation (@AtlFalconsNtion) August 7, 2022

Wish we had you on the squad this year my dude. I pray everything works out. — Kevin White (@TimeislifeKevin) August 7, 2022

Stay focused man. Looking forward to seeing you play again soon — jd (@FreshCutJus13) August 7, 2022

Others chimed in on how “ridiculous” his suspension is:

So ridiculous how harsh your penalty was compared to worse offenses — Chris in Vegas (@lame_old_guy) August 7, 2022

Glad you’re doing well.. you got a raw deal while predators are still allowed to play qb in the @NFL — TJ Ostrishko (@Ostrishkotj) August 7, 2022

And some took it as an opportunity to make a joke…

Did the parlays cash, yes or no. The people need to know — 🦀💵 (@Krabs_Bets) August 7, 2022

Who should I place a bet on to win the super bowl? — Grandglad Perkins (@grandglad1) August 7, 2022

Overall though, endless fans made it known that they were on his side and were rooting for his comeback.

Cordarelle Patterson Wants Ridley to Play in 2022

After Watson’s six-game suspension was announced on Monday, August 1, Falcons’ running back Cordarrelle Patterson took to Twitter to send the NFL a message.

“Free my dawg!!,” he wrote above a photo of him and Ridley.

And then on Tuesday, August 2, Patterson explained to the media why he sent the tweet.

“I tweeted out,” Patterson said after practice. “I know I probably got a lot of hate for that, but I really don’t give a (expletive). That’s my teammate, and I want him to play. I stand by all of my teammates. I just want him to be out here. I know he misses football. He loves it.”

Patterson joined the Falcons last fall, so he didn’t get much time with Ridley before he stepped away, but he liked what he saw in their short time playing together.

“That’s my guy,” Patterson said. “He’s great. He’s one of the best receivers that I’ve ever seen in person and play. There are a lot of receivers out there, but I actually got to play with him.

“His route-running. His ability to get open and catch the ball is amazing. Of course I want him back out there as much as (anybody) in that locker room.”

READ NEXT: