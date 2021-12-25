Falcons List No. 2 WR as Doubtful, Elevate Speedster for Week 16

The Atlanta Falcons could be without their No. 2 wide receiver, Tajae Sharpe, on Sunday as he has been downgraded to doubtful vs. the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

WR Tajae Sharpe (foot) doubtful for Falcons on Sunday vs Lions — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 24, 2021

Sharpe left Week 15’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers early with a foot injury and did not practice all week leading up to Detroit.

The former Tennessee Titans draft pick has been starting in place of No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley this season and has totaled 25 catches for 230 yards so far.

Sharpe Is a UMass Football Alum

Sharpe, 26, was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round (140 overall) of the 2016 NFL draft out of the University of Massachusetts.

Making Tennessee’s 53-man roster as a rookie didn’t come easy for Sharpe as he spent training camp competing against Andre Johnson, Dorial Green-Beckham and Kendall Wright. However, after he outperformed them in the offseason, he was named the starting wideout opposite to Rishard Matthews, thus making his first debut in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sharped finished his rookie campaign with 41 receptions for 522 yards and two scores.

Unfortunately, the following season, he didn’t play a single game after being placed on the injured reserve with a foot injury ahead of Week 1. Sharpe returned for Tennessee in 2018 and 2019, but his fifth-year option was declined in 2020 following a production decline. He spent most of the year on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. After being waved in December, he ended up in Kansas City before landing with the Falcons in May of 2021.

Falcons Elevate Speedy Veteran vs. Lions

Back in November, the Falcons re-signed speedy wide receiver Marvin Hall, who had previously spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the team, to the practice squad.

Hall will be elevated for emergency depth on Sunday.

The 28-year-old journeyman signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He didn’t see any playing time until 2017 when he first signed the Falcons and scored his first NFL career touchdown, a 40-yard reception from Matt Ryan, on just his second day with the team.

More recently, Hall recorded 291 receiving yards through 11 games with the Detroit Lions in 2020, which marked the most productive season of his six-year career.

Aside from Hall, the Falcons could look to Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake or Frank Darby to start if Sharpe remains sidelined.

Falcons’ Week 16 Depth Chart vs. Lions

The Falcons are one sleep away from facing a Lions team that is fresh off a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Below is the Falcons’ official Week 16 depth chart:

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

