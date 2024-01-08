Atlanta Hawks Viewed as Top Trade Spot for Superstar Forward

As the Atlanta Hawks approach the NBA Trade Deadline, it’s uncertain what the teams going to do. There has been reported interest in star players, but other reports indicate that they could be sellers.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Hawks are showing interest in Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. Fischer also lists Pascal Siakam as a potential trade target for Atlanta.

“Still, Markkanen’s status already has and will continue generating significant buzz around the league if Utah continues entertaining rivals’ inquiries. It would be front-office malpractice not to at least understand what it would take to land Markkanen. League personnel believe three teams in particular value the Finnish forward at this preliminary stage of trade conversations. Two of those apparent suitors, Sacramento and Atlanta, make sense, considering the Kings’ and Hawks’ respective approaches for Siakam.”

Adding a player of Markkanen’s caliber could change the Hawks’ current landscape. They’re in a strange spot, almost stuck in the middle of the NBA, sitting with a 14-21 record and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Even if they don’t feel they can compete in 2024, there are options out there to make them better for the 2024-25 season.

The Hawks Are Open for Business

As the rumors continue for Atlanta, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Threads that the front office is open for business and wants to do whatever they can to change this roster.

“The Hawks are absolutely open for business on trades. GM Landry Fields seems determined to make changes to that roster.”

The scenario that seems probable is the Hawks trading Dejounte Murray. Murray was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs and in his two seasons in Atlanta, the duo that includes Trae Young hasn’t done much. It’s an unfortunate situation, but the team can’t get anything going with both of them on the floor.

In two years together, the Hawks have proven nothing besides the fact that they’re a .500 team. Moving Murray makes a ton of sense and he could be a player that goes to a third team if the Jazz were to trade Markkanen to the Hawks.

Atlanta Seems Likely to Trade Dejounte Murray

The Dejounte Murray trade seems probable to happen before the deadline. Teams have shown interest in the guard, but it’s uncertain what his return will be. Rumors have suggested that the New York Knicks are interested in Murray, indicating a potential three-team deal partner.

Jake Fischer reported the market on Murray:

“Just a year and a half after the blockbuster trade that landed Murray in Atlanta, the Hawks are reportedly making him “widely available” ahead of the trade deadline, per Fischer. The fit of Murray and Trae Young hasn’t been as successful as the Hawks had hoped, with the pair posting a minus-2.9 net rating when they share the floor.”

With the way that Trae Young has played this season, pairing him with a forward of Lauri Markkanen’s caliber changes everything. The 25-year-old Young is averaging 27.8 points and 11 rebounds this season.