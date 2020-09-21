Mark Ingram Unveils Epic Karate Celebration on Texans Logo [WATCH]

Mark Ingram is one of the most colorful players in the league and after an impressive touchdown, he unleashed what may have been his best celebration yet.

Ingram took the ball in against the Houston Texans for the Baltimore Ravens and celebrated by roundhouse kicking the Texans logo in the end zone.

Here’s a look at the fun move:

After the game, Ingram was asked about the move, and admitted it’s something he has in his back pocket thanks to his training from the past.

Ingram said:

“I just kind of did it, I punched the Chiefs logo last year, we didn’t win. I punched it. I was like let me just put a round house kick. Fun fact, I was a first degree black belt growing up. I don’t have all my skills I had back then, but I can still do a reverse kick. I didn’t connect it but it was still sweet.”

Sweet indeed, as was his touchdown scamper. The Ravens offense is unstoppable when Ingram runs as he did, which is a good sign for the future in 2020.

Mark Ingram Rated NFL’s Top Personality

Recently, Good Morning Football took a look at trying to name the best personality in the league. Running back Mark Ingram was on the list and ended up placing in the No. 1 spot overall.

There’s no doubt that Ingram is a great personality and always has something positive to say about his teammates and team. More than that, he’s funny and does a great job to keep things light with the team in the locker room.

Most on the Ravens won’t debate this fact whatsoever, and it’s neat to see Ingram get acknowledged for his leadership and positive attitude.

Mark Ingram Not Slowing Down

So how much longer could Ingram be expected to play? As he said himself, another 4-5 years is the expectation he is currently setting for himself, meaning he’s not going anywhere.

"I can play this game at a high level for a long time." @markingram21 pic.twitter.com/Lt21d3RRbG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 14, 2020

“I am just blessed and thankful. The lord has my body feeling this way. I am with a great team that takes care of me. I feel like I can play this game at a high level, at the highest level for at least another 4-5 years,” he told reporters. “I honestly do. I feel good. My body feels good.”

The reason for this isn’t merely longevity, but the fact that Ingram feels as if he still has some major goals to reach on the field.

“I just want to be the best man. I want to be one of the best. You talk about running backs who have long, prestigious careers. I want to be in that discussion and talked about that way,” he said. “I just want to be the best player I can be, I want to win championships, and I want to do it at a high level and I feel like I could do it for a long time.”

After watching him last season, there’s no doubt that could be the case. Here’s to more awesome Ingram celebrations in the end zone the rest of this fall.

