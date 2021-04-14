Electrifying Wideout Named Ravens Ideal Pick for 2021 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are looking forward to the NFL Draft, and as part of that, the team is beginning to figure out what players need to come into the mix that could help the roster next season.

What are the best two picks the Ravens could make for their future? That’s a tough question, but it’s one that was recently attempted to be answered by NFL.com writer Chad Reuter.

Recently, Reuter put together a look at the top two ideal picks for the impending NFL Draft from the Baltimore perspective, and despite some defensive needs, a pair of offensive players made the cut in Florida wideout Kadarius Toney and Boston College tight end Hunter Long.

He said:

“In 2015, Baltimore selected a receiver in the first round (Breshad Perriman) and a tight end in the second (Maxx Williams) — don’t be surprised if it happens again this year. Toney can play in the slot or outside because of his short-area foot quickness and pure speed after the catch. With Mark Andrews due to become a free agent after the season and Nick Boyle coming back from injury, picking up a red-zone and deep-seam threat like Long in the second round would be a great find.”

Going back to back with the solid offensive picks would be a huge move for the Ravens, who could fortify their roster in a major way with these additions. Getting help at both wideout and tight end would be a huge bonus to Lamar Jackson.

Ravens Need Offensive Upgrades

The Ravens managed to keep some of their own players while also adding Sammy Watkins to the roster. Even such, that might not be enough to move the needle in terms of upgrades. The team needs help at wide receiver and could also use depth at tight end even after adding Josh Oliver to the mix via trade this offseason. It’s clear the team is going to need a boost at wideout, and a deep draft should provide plenty of good options to help the Ravens in doing this.

Seeing the team go with a pair of pass catchers early in the draft as this shows wouldn’t be all that surprising in the end.

Toney’s Stats and Highlights

It isn’t a stretch to say that Toney may be the most electric player in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s got impressive speed and has been a playmaking machine during his time at Florida. While in college, Toney put up 1,590 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Additionally, he has put up 580 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s also been a solid return man, having scored 1 touchdown in the return game.

A look at the tape shows a very explosive playmaker who could make some huge moves for the Ravens in the passing game.

Florida WR Kadarius Toney Senior 6'0 193 lbs

Obviously, Toney is just the kind of player that could make some major moves for Baltimore and transform what has been a very stagnant and inconsistent offense lately.

