Ravens All-Pro on His Upcoming Free Agency: ‘Business is Business’

The Baltimore Ravens have already suffered some major losses on defense early in the 2024 offseason.

They’ve lost their defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach, and defensive line coach.

There could still be more important losses coming.

The majority of their pass rush production is heading for free agency this offseason, including a pair of All-Pros.

One of those All-Pros, Justin Madubuike, told NFL.com’s Grant Gordon that while Baltimore is home, “business is business”.

“In terms of Baltimore, man, that’s home,” the defensive tackle told NFL.com. “But, you know, business is business, and that side is going to take care of itself.”

Earning a Big Raise During 2023 Ravens Season

Since the Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft, Madubuike has steadily improved year after year.

In 2022, he set career highs in tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits.

This past season, Madubuike crushed his career bests.

In a huge breakout year, the fourth-year defensive tackle made 56 tackles, with 12 for a loss. He led the Ravens with 13 sacks and hit opposing quarterbacks an impressive 33 times.

He was rewarded for his huge 2023 season with spots on the AFC Pro Bowl team and the AP All-Pro Second Team.

Now he’s looking at getting a huge raise during the 2024 offseason.

Madubuike made $2.74 million for the 2023 season. Next season, he could make closer to $20 million.

The top seven defensive tackle contracts are all worth more than $20 million per year and the top 12 are all above $16 million.

After being named to the All-Pro team, Madubuike should find himself getting offers in that range if he hits the free agent market.

Even if the Ravens decide to franchise tag him, Madubuike would make more than $20 million for the 2024 season.

Potential Suitors for Madubuike

With his ability to impact both the pass and run game, Madubuike should have plenty of teams looking to pay him if he hits the open market.

The Arizona Cardinals need help all over their roster and Madubuike could be a piece for them to build their defense around. They were among the NFL’s worst run defenses in 2023 and finished near the bottom of the league in sacks.

With Kyler Murray back and a couple of first rounders this year, the Cardinals could feel they’re closer than expected to competing again. Signing Madubuike would help them start to turn their defense around and get out of the league’s basement.

Speaking of teams looking to leave the league’s basement, the Chicago Bears looked like they were actually capable of it at the end of the 2023 season.

Last offseason, they made the mistake over trading back one pick in the first round instead of drafting Jalen Carter. They could fix that mistake by signing Madubuike as they make a push for their first playoff appearance since 2020.

The Seahawks barely missed out on the playoffs in 2023 despite finishing near the bottom of the league in yards allowed per carry. Adding Madubuike would help them fix that flaw and bolster a pass rush that finished 11th in sacks.

It also doesn’t hurt that they just hired his defensive coordinator as their new head coach. He could want a familiar star to anchor his defense as he tries to get Seattle back to the playoffs.

If the Ravens don’t get Madubuike signed before free agency starts, they’re going to face some serious competition to try and keep him.