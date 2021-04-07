Ravens Bring Back Key Special Teams Ace and Defender

The Baltimore Ravens have not shown a hesitation toward bringing back their own free agents this offseason, and that move continued on Wednesday.

Defensively, the Ravens have held on to their own players, and that news has been good in terms of keeping around some of the best options on the team for depth. Safety Anthony Levine was the latest player to sign on the dotted line to come back.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

The Ravens revealed the news that Levine was coming back, and he will bring a key depth element to the team given some of the other departures on that side of the ball this offseason for the team. It’s clear that Levine is a key member the team prioritized given his status as a co-captain on the team.

Co Cap is back‼️ We have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with @ALevine41 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/69Fr1sI7Xq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 7, 2021

Levine is a well-liked player in the locker room and has been with the Ravens since 2012. He’s locked down a spot on the roster as a result of his good work with the team and it’s nice to see that he will be sticking around for the future to help lead the team and the defense.

Levine’s Stats and Highlights

While he might not have the biggest name in the league, it’s clear Levine has played a major role for the Ravens in the last few seasons as a stud on defense. At 34, Levine has played in the league a long time and garnered plenty of respect for his role as a glue guy. He has only 130 tackles, 2 interceptions, 15 passes defended and 4 sacks to his credit in his career. Levine is known as a special teams maestro and a key part of the team’s dime package, which proves how invaluable he can be to the team. He’s been a two-time Super Bowl champion in the league, so he knows a thing or two about winning.

Through the years, Levine has made some nice plays with the Ravens. Here’s a look at some of his highlight reel:

Anthony Levine Highlights | Best Dime Backer in the NFL | Welcome Back!Welcome back! ♫ Song: Tic Tac Toe – Meek Mill ft Kodak Black ©️ Copyright : NFL, Baltimore Ravens #AnthonyLevine #Ravens #NFL *No copyright intended* *All clips and music belongs to respective owners* *This is not meant for revenue, but for entertainment* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made… 2020-03-23T22:38:40Z

Though he might not be the most productive, the Ravens have done well with him in the mix, and Levine is a key depth player for the squad to continue to build the defense and special teams around.

Ravens Offseason Approach Measured

The Ravens have had a free agency approach that has been very measured compared to a lot of their NFL rivals, and bringing Levine back is another way this is the case. Baltimore has not outspent anybody and has looked like a team that is more content to keep their own players happy rather than a team looking to make any sort of big splash from the outside. That’s been decent in many ways, but the team may not have improved dramatically enough in the mind of some to take huge steps forward.

Moving forward, it will be fascinating to see what happens the rest of 2021, but for now, the Ravens still have some offseason work to get done. Levine will be coming back and that will be excellent for the team in 2021.

READ NEXT: Ravens Agree to Sign Top Free Agent Wideout