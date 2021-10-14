Former Baltimore LB Bart Scott Goes Nuclear on Ravens’ Hollywood Brown in Savage Rant

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott went after current Ravens receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown again today, boasting about his credentials in Baltimore and listing receivers that he believes are better than Brown.

Just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/mY0JhJMVxj — Bart Scott #CantWait 🏈 (@BartScott57) October 14, 2021

“I added bricks to that legacy [in Baltimore], so don’t ever come at me bro,” said Scott in a tirade that focused on, among other things, comparing the placement of pictures of each player at the Ravens’ facilities.

“Your pictures are just part of the catch of the week. They do that just to make you feel good,” said Scott, who claimed that his pictures make him more important to the Ravens than Brown.

Scott joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2002 out of Southern Illinois University, spending six seasons in Baltimore before signing a sizable contract with the New York Jets. Though he began his career as a special teams contributor, he eventually emerged as a starter at inside linebacker after an injury to Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

“The fact that [the Ravens] went out and drafted Rashod Bateman lets you know that they’re not sold on you as a number one,” continued Scott, despite the fact that Brown is producing like a top-tier receiver this season.

Scott’s comments today came in response to Brown poking fun at his first name, Bart, after the retired linebacker said yesterday that Brown “wouldn’t start” on other NFL teams.

Brown Among Top Receivers in NFL in 2021

One of the caption’s to Scott’s videos reads “Showing my work,” but it’s unclear exactly what research Scott did to arrive at the conclusion that Hollywood Brown wouldn’t start on the 10 teams Scott listed.

Showing my work pic.twitter.com/8MWoCiTHpV — Bart Scott #CantWait 🏈 (@BartScott57) October 14, 2021

Brown currently sits eighth among all players with 451 receiving yards this season, more than several receivers that Scott claimed were better than Brown, including Mike Evans, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen.

He also has five touchdowns, tied for second-most in the NFL behind only Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams.

Brown is also Pro Football Focus’s seventh-highest graded receiver this season, ahead of Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase and DeAndre Hopkins, who Scott also mentioned in his rant.

All of that comes despite a two-drop game against the Detroit Lions that saw Brown let multiple touchdown opportunities slip from his hands. He immediately bounced back with touchdowns in back-to-back games, including this flying grab against the Denver Broncos.

If Hollywood keeps up his high level of play, he’ll finish with 95 catches, 17 touchdowns and more than 1,500 yards, an absurd pace that would place him among the most productive receivers in football.

Scott Defends First Name, Attacks ‘Marquise’

Brown clowned Scott over his first name yesterday, apparently triggering the former linebacker.

In one of the videos posted today, Scott bragged that his name was superior to Brown’s, saying, “My name is Bartholomew. And Bartholomew will get you an interview anywhere.”

Many observers charged Scott with making light of racism in hiring practices when he said “Marqueez, Marquise, mmm, you might not get call backs sometimes bro.”

If all of that wasn’t enough, Scott proceeded to mock Brown’s nickname: “Your career so far has been anything but Hollywood. It’s been more Bollywood than anything.”

It seems odd that Scott would use Bollywood, the nickname for India’s film industry, as an insult for an American football player. After all, India produces the most movies and sells the movie tickets in the world almost every year, according to Anastasia Santoreneos of Yahoo Finance.

Brown has not directly responded to Scott’s latest comments, but he did retweet this post from Sarah Ellison defending the young receiver.